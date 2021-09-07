News / Highlands Woman airlifted to hospital after two-car crash on A828 near Appin By Kirstin Tait September 7, 2021, 7:36 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 10:07 pm Breaking News Two women have been taken to hospital – one via air ambulance – after a two car crash on the A828 Oban to Fort William road near Appin. Police were called to the scene at around 3.40pm on Tuesday. Emergency services attended and one woman was taken by air ambulance to Oban Hospital and another woman was taken to Belford hospital for treatment of injuries. The road has now reopened in both directions. Traffic Scotland say that traffic has eased in the area. A828 Creagan Bridge – Appin – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 7, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police close Aberdeen street after two vehicle crash Man, 80, and woman, 76, taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Orkney crash Woman, 72, with serious injuries among five taken to hospital following two-car crash on A93 near Drumoak Child and woman taken to hospital following crash on A96 near Keith