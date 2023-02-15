David Love: Bill MacDowell’s death leaves us all with questions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Evil. Selfish. Scheming. Heartless.

I am struggling to find the words to describe William MacDowell – the convicted murderer of Renee Macrae and Andrew.

He only spent less than five months in jail and it was far too short for such a monstrous murderer who could kill his own three year old son and the vulnerable woman he falsely convinced he was in love with.

But MacDowell had probably convinced himself in the 46 years since their murder that he hadn’t done it.

That he hadn’t committed that unspeakable act of violence on a cold wet November night in 1976.

‘The only and the prime suspect’

He had got away with it for so long despite herculean efforts by police, family and the media to point the finger at him in the hope he may succumb to the pressure of admitting his shocking deed.

MacDowell was the only and the prime suspect. Many were convinced he was the man who had so cruelly snuffed out Renee and Andrew’s life.

I covered the case from day one when the police launched the missing persons case.

Initially, I didn’t know them – but I came to know her sister Morag and her best friend Val Steventon. I also came to know her estranged husband Gordon, who I played squash with.

We were all convinced from an early stage he was the killer.

‘Volatile and a bully’

I played tennis with MacDowell. He was a volatile, desperate to win, save-face character. A man who would bully younger opponents on the tennis and squash courts to achieve his aim – of coming out on top.

He thought that he had achieved that charade as an innocent illicit lover but not a killer.

As time went on after the day his secret girlfriend and son disappeared, despite over four decades of suspicion, he carried on as if he had done nothing as horrific.

But a jury in Inverness saw through him and returned a very brave verdict on evidence which was simply circumstantial – no bodies, no confession but still compelling.

There has always been rumours that he had left a letter confessing his dreadful crimes to be opened after his death.

I hope it is true that he finally accepted his guilt – but I doubt that.

I also reject other rumours that someone, others, may know the location of the bodies.

To be honest, I doubt pride would allow him to confess to anyone other than his own conscience.

Sadly I think it is a secret he has taken to the grave.

I pray that I am wrong and I hope that there is some comfort for friends and family that he will forever be known as a double murderer.

God rest Renee and Andrew’s souls. They should always be remembered.

