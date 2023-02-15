David Love: Bill MacDowell’s death leaves us all with questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Love: Bill MacDowell’s death leaves us all with questions

By David Love
February 15, 2023, 8:07 pm
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
Bill MacDowell died in hospital on Wednesday morning

Evil. Selfish. Scheming. Heartless.

I am struggling to find the words to describe William MacDowell – the convicted murderer of Renee Macrae and Andrew.

He only spent less than five months in jail and it was far too short for such a monstrous murderer who could kill his own three year old son and the vulnerable woman he falsely convinced he was in love with.

But MacDowell had probably convinced himself in the 46 years since their murder that he hadn’t done it.

That he hadn’t committed that unspeakable act of violence on a cold wet November night in 1976.

‘The only and the prime suspect’

He had got away with it for so long despite herculean efforts by police, family and the media to point the finger at him in the hope he may succumb to the pressure of admitting his shocking deed.

MacDowell was the only and the prime suspect. Many were convinced he was the man who had so cruelly snuffed out Renee and Andrew’s life.

Renee and Andrew MacRae. Image: PA

I covered the case from day one when the police launched the missing persons case.

Initially, I didn’t know them – but I came to know her sister Morag and her best friend Val Steventon. I also came to know her estranged husband Gordon, who I played squash with.

We were all convinced from an early stage he was the killer.

‘Volatile and a bully’

I played tennis with MacDowell. He was a volatile, desperate to win, save-face character. A man who would bully younger opponents on the tennis and squash courts to achieve his aim – of coming out on top.

He thought that he had achieved that charade as an innocent illicit lover but not a killer.

As time went on after the day his secret girlfriend and son disappeared, despite over four decades of suspicion, he carried on as if he had done nothing as horrific.

But a jury in Inverness saw through him and returned a very brave verdict on evidence which was simply circumstantial – no bodies, no confession but still compelling.

There has always been rumours that he had left a letter confessing his dreadful crimes to be opened after his death.

I hope it is true that he finally accepted his guilt – but I doubt that.

I also reject other rumours that someone, others, may know the location of the bodies.

To be honest, I doubt pride would allow him to confess to anyone other than his own conscience.

Sadly I think it is a secret he has taken to the grave.

Bill MacDowell at court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I pray that I am wrong and I hope that there is some comfort for friends and family that he will forever be known as a double murderer.

God rest Renee and Andrew’s souls. They should always be remembered.

Renee and Andrew MacRae: The case from start to finish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented