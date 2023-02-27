Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge concerns

By Louise Glen
February 27, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 5:57 pm
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A charity boss is calling on the Scottish Government to stop “robbing” Highland communities caught in a mental health crisis.

Mark Smith, of the Joshi Project, has written to Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart following a Press and Journal report highlighting the numbers of incidents that had closed the Kessock Bridge due to concerns for people’s welfare.

In 2022, there were 203 closures of the bridge, three times the 2020 total, something Mr Smith said is a sure sign the system, as it is at the moment, is not working.

Mr Smith and his wife Cath set up the Joshi Project after their daughter took her own life in 2020, aged 24.

The couple have since been trying to gain support for a pilot project in Inverness to reduce mental ill health.

In an open letter to Mr Stewart, who is also Aberdeen Central MSP, Mr Smith called for a solution – other than what is being done now.

‘You must do something to change this’

Mr Smith believes the mental health system as it is at the moment, has had no real impact or change to the high numbers of people in the Highlands who take their own life.

He said: “This is an untenable situation. Thousands of others are living lives of abject misery as a result of the failings of mental health services.

“This robs our society, our communities and our country of the precious contributions of thousands of people who deserve much better.

MSP Kevin Stewart has been asked to intervene in introducing a new model for mental ill health in the Highlands. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

“You have a ticking time bomb on your watch as Scotland’s minister for mental wellbeing and social care. You must do something to change this – not just in the Highlands, but all across Scotland.

“Installing CCTV on Kessock Bridge is not going to solve the crisis. ”

Scotland should adopt Trieste model of mental health care

He continued: “The good news is that the crisis can be solved.

“There is a system of mental health care and treatment recognised by the World Health Organisation as the world’s most effective system of recovery from pretty much every form of mental illness.

“The vision of the Joshi Project is to establish the Trieste model of mental health care in Scotland. This is a system of social psychiatry, based on a hugely successful model that has operated in the Italian city of Trieste for more than 40 years.

It has become very clear there is no appetite to solve the mental health crisis in the Highlands.”

– Mark Smith, the Joshi Project

“It has now been established in 30 countries, and pilot programmes have been established in at least six NHS trusts in England and Wales. It has become very clear there is no appetite to solve the mental health crisis in the Highlands.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, it’s the Scottish Government that sets national objectives and priorities for NHS in Scotland. ”

Mr Smith said that for £120,000, a pilot project could be established in the Highlands, an area he says has an acute mental health problem.

He said: “Aside from the money, we just need someone to take seriously the support of the whole community with people with mental health issues.”

Mr Stewart said: “Our new suicide prevention strategy and action plan continues to address locations of concern as a priority.

“We have developed our Distress Brief Intervention programme to provide support to people who are in distress and in contact with frontline services. Inverness is one of the four areas in which DBI was originally piloted from 2017 and we are on target for rolling this out across all NHS board areas by March 2024.”

More than 200 Kessock Bridge closures in 2022 – a five-year high

