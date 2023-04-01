Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cycle campaigners in Inverness hope the coronation weekend will crown a successful period of action.

A Kidical Mass North event is being held today starting at Bellfield Park and finishing at the Highland Archive Centre.

The group, now in its second year, also plans to take part in a Europe-wide gathering on May 6, the weekend of Prince Charles’ coronation.

Cycle campaign across Europe

On May 6 and 7 Kidical Mass rides will take place across Europe as families push for child-friendly and cycle-friendly cities.

There are over 200 grassroots groups in Europe and last year some 400,000 campaigners demonstrated in 15 countries.

Sara Ramsey, from Kidical Mass North, said: “The first weekend in May is the annual Kidical Mass action weekend.

“This is where every city that runs a Kidical Mass, bike bus or school street across Europe comes together to campaign for safer streets for all.

“Every person riding or wheeling is one less car to be ‘traffic’, making for cleaner air and safer streets for everyone.

“For UK residents, the long weekend for the coronation provides extra time to celebrate and we hope to bring that street party/ fete feel with our biggest ride of the year.”

Today’s event is open to all ages and abilities on bikes, trikes, tandems, scooters and wheelchairs.

As it is April Fool’s Day, organisers are running a joke competition for younger riders and hoping to host its first toy swap.

Kidical Mass North was established in 2021 and holds monthly rides around the city for all ages and abilities.

The group also campaigns for cycle-friendly streets and says cycling is a cheaper and healthier way for kids to get to school and adults to get to work.

Boost from world championships

As well as improving physical and mental health, it cuts down vehicle traffic and reduces air pollution.

It hopes a world championship event in Scotland will encourage more young people to get on their bikes.

UCI Cycling World Championships will be held in August, predominantly in Glasgow but also at a number of other Scottish venues.

Among them is Fort William, which will host the MTB Downhill Championships.

