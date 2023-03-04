Inverness Kidical Mass: Cycling campaigners’ world championship hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cycling campaigners hope a world championship event in Scotland will encourage more young people to get on their bikes.

UCI Cycling World Championships will be held in August, predominantly in Glasgow but also at a number of other Scottish venues.

Among them is Fort William, which will host the MTB Downhill Championships.

As the build-up continues, the first Kidical Mass North ride of 2023 takes place in Inverness today.

All ages and abilities at Inverness event

The event, from Bellfield Park to the Highland Archive Centre, starts at 1.30pm and all ages and abilities are welcome.

Sara Ramsey from Kidical Mass North, said: “Scotland is welcoming the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow this year so cycling will be prominent in the sporting calendars.

“We hope more people of all ages will be inspired to get out on two wheels instead of four.”

She said cycling is a cheaper and often quicker way to get around, while cutting air pollution

“Air pollution causes increased cases of asthma and lung problems in children. Traffic and idling cars near schools leads to poor air quality in the playgrounds as children play or enter and leave school.

“We want better for our children. We want them to have clean air to breathe and safe streets to cycle, wheel or walk to school.

“Reducing our reliance on private motor vehicles is giving the next generation a cleaner, safer, healthier future.”

Campaigning for cycle-friendly streets

Kidical Mass North was established in 2021 and holds monthly rides around the city for all ages and abilities, on bikes, trikes and scooters.

It also campaigns for cycle-friendly streets as part of the Inverness City Vision and Spaces for People initiatives.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.