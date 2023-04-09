Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was a major police incident in the Smithton area of Inverness.

Several police cars were at the scene.

Armed officers were seen making their way to a domestic property.

Eyewitnesses say that at least 16 officers were on the scene.

Police say the incident was due to concern for a person who has now been traced and taken to hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

The incident was centred in the Smithton Villas area.

An eye witness said that officers had gathered in Harry Gow’s car park prior to attending at the Smithton address.

The fire service did not attend the scene.