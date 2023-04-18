BoJo’s famous Covid advisor ‘JVT’ is a Highland university student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

BoJo’s famous Covid advisor ‘JVT’ is a Highland university student

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam's online leadership and management course was interrupted by Covid

By John Ross
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam at the opening of the life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam at the opening of the life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.

During the Covid pandemic his name and face were known to millions across the UK.

What wasn’t well known was Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, former deputy chief medical officer for England, has been studying at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

Now pro-vice chancellor at the University of Nottingham, Prof Van-Tam began a distance learning post graduate course in leadership and management in 2016.

A possible graduation in Inverness?

His studies were interrupted by the pandemic when he was thrown into the limelight, appearing regularly on TV during lockdown.

He returned to the course just after Christmas and said he hopes to come to Inverness to graduate.

Pro Van-Tam was in the city as one of the guests at the opening of the £9.5 million life sciences innovation centre on Inverness Campus.

He said: “In 2016 I decided one of the things that was missing was a qualification in leadership and management. I looked around and enrolled here.

“But then came the secondment and I became deputy chief medical offer and had to suspend my studies.

“If I had done it at normal speed, the route to a Masters is three years, but it’s taken me the best part of six.

“But I was kind of busy.”

The Prince Royal chats with Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam alongside Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair and HIE chief executive Staurt Black

He said “something clicked” in terms of using online learning. He logs on from his home in Lincolnshire to study at nights and weekends.

“You can always learn something, no matter how old you are or how senior you are. If you study, you learn and I’m learning.”

During his visit, he praised the work being done at the innovation centre. The centre is encouraging partnerships between academic researchers, industry and the NHS.

He cited the example of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine as an example of medical advances made at universities.

“The use of technology in healthcare has, in my view, been accelerated greatly by the pandemic.

“There are now even stronger reasons for the collaboration between academic research, business and the healthcare sector.”

Could UHI make the next big medical breakthrough?

Prof Van-Tam said vaccines to treat cancers could be 5-10 years away, but advances cannot be sustained unless there is a thriving life sciences sector working in partnership with academics, industry and the health sector.

And he said there is no rule to say the next big medical breakthrough could not come from a smaller university like UHI with strong local and regional partnerships.

“UHI has every opportunity to be part of whatever comes next in life science and health research.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will have in the months and years to come in making discoveries and in training scientists who may go elsewhere to continue their journeys for the benefit of mankind.”

