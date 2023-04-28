Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers

Organisers are questioning why the hotel decided to cancel reservations at such short notice.

By Ross Hempseed
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.

Festival-goers have been left scrabbling for accommodation after an Elgin hotel cancelled their reservations just days before the event.

MacMoray is taking place in Elgin this weekend, with thousands of music lovers expected to descend on Cooper Park to enjoy some nostalgic acts.

The Vengaboys, B*witched, Five, Big Country, Bay City Rollers and Sandi Thom are among the acts performing over the two days.

But many of those travelling from afar have had their rooms at the Eight Acres Hotel cancelled at the last minute.

Earlier this month it was announced Moray Council was working closely with the Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers at some of is hotels.

However it is only now emerged the 52-bedroom Eight Acres Hotel will shut this weekend – leaving many people desperately hunting for rooms elsewhere, at a time many other hotels are sold-out.

‘Why this weekend of all the weekends?’

MacMoray festival organiser Andy Macdonald hit out at the timing of the closure, which he said was shared in a “succinct” e-mail to guests – including some of his acts.

The e-mail, seen by The P&J, reads: “It is with regret that we inform you that the hotel will close on April 29 2023, until further notice for reasons outside our control. We apologise most sincerely for the inconvenience caused.”

Mr Macdonald said it was “absolutely disgusting” that there had been no consideration on the impact the last-minute move would have on such such a key weekend for Elgin.

Eight Acres hotel in Elgin cancels reservations ahead of MacMoray Festival.

He said: “This type of organising takes time, so why are our customers that are booked into the Eight Acres only finding yesterday via a text that their accommodation is cancelled?

“This is one of, if not the, most exciting events to ever come to Elgin, Moray. So why on earth would someone make the decision to do this on this weekend of all the weekends?”

Festival goers at last year’s successful MacMoray festival. Image: Jasperimage

Fears over loss of custom

One festival goer, who did not wish to be named, is coming from Aberdeen with two other people and is now struggling to find somewhere else to stay.

Having booked back in November they say there was plenty of time for the hotel to notify guests of changes.

They said: “I feel most people will now need to pay above and beyond the average price to try and find alternatives or cancel their attendance to the festival completely.

“It’s a shame for the community potentially not having that little bit of extra custom coming in.”

Efforts to house asylum seekers in Elgin are being coordinated closely between Moray council, Home Office and housing provider, Mears.

Mears and the Eight Acres Hotel, have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Starbucks will move into the former Burton store in Elgin.
Starbucks move gets timetable as upsizing seen as 'positive' news
A trade union has been re-established in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Moray Trades Union Council re-established to show 'solidarity' with workers
The safety improvements on the A96 are being carried out after concerns were raised about the number of crashes in the area. Pictured is police at the scene of an accident at Brodie in July 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New road signs to be installed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns
Vistors to Aberdeen beach will be hoping for good weather over the May Day weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Will it stay dry? The weather forecast for the May Day weekend across the…
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith wants the Scottish Government to reconsider its classification of zero hours contracts being a positive destination for school leavers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Zero hours contracts should not be considered a positive destination for school leavers, says…
A by-election in Buckie following the resignation of Lib Dem Christopher Price has cost Moray Council £27k. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie by-election: How the 103-day councillor cost Moray Council £27k
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% rise on whisky duty. Image: Shutterstock
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% whisky tax rise
Moray Council is also being asked to lobby the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.
Ban on disposable vapes being called for in Argyll and Moray
Computer-generated image of the new wind farm operations and maintenance facility in Buckie. Image: Chap Group
Buckie braced for scores of new jobs as 'milestone' project for Moray Firth wind…
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…
2

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
5
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
6
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
7
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
8
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
9
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Post Thumbnail
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]