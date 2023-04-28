Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Festival-goers have been left scrabbling for accommodation after an Elgin hotel cancelled their reservations just days before the event.

MacMoray is taking place in Elgin this weekend, with thousands of music lovers expected to descend on Cooper Park to enjoy some nostalgic acts.

The Vengaboys, B*witched, Five, Big Country, Bay City Rollers and Sandi Thom are among the acts performing over the two days.

But many of those travelling from afar have had their rooms at the Eight Acres Hotel cancelled at the last minute.

Earlier this month it was announced Moray Council was working closely with the Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers at some of is hotels.

However it is only now emerged the 52-bedroom Eight Acres Hotel will shut this weekend – leaving many people desperately hunting for rooms elsewhere, at a time many other hotels are sold-out.

‘Why this weekend of all the weekends?’

MacMoray festival organiser Andy Macdonald hit out at the timing of the closure, which he said was shared in a “succinct” e-mail to guests – including some of his acts.

The e-mail, seen by The P&J, reads: “It is with regret that we inform you that the hotel will close on April 29 2023, until further notice for reasons outside our control. We apologise most sincerely for the inconvenience caused.”

Mr Macdonald said it was “absolutely disgusting” that there had been no consideration on the impact the last-minute move would have on such such a key weekend for Elgin.

He said: “This type of organising takes time, so why are our customers that are booked into the Eight Acres only finding yesterday via a text that their accommodation is cancelled?

“This is one of, if not the, most exciting events to ever come to Elgin, Moray. So why on earth would someone make the decision to do this on this weekend of all the weekends?”

Fears over loss of custom

One festival goer, who did not wish to be named, is coming from Aberdeen with two other people and is now struggling to find somewhere else to stay.

Having booked back in November they say there was plenty of time for the hotel to notify guests of changes.

They said: “I feel most people will now need to pay above and beyond the average price to try and find alternatives or cancel their attendance to the festival completely.

“It’s a shame for the community potentially not having that little bit of extra custom coming in.”

Efforts to house asylum seekers in Elgin are being coordinated closely between Moray council, Home Office and housing provider, Mears.

Mears and the Eight Acres Hotel, have been approached for comment.