News Inverness

Manhunt launched following break-in at Inverness B&M store

Electrical items and perfume were among the items stolen from the city store.

By Michelle Henderson
The incident happened shortly after 6am this morning. Image: DC Thomson.
The incident happened shortly after 6am this morning.

Police have launched a manhunt following a break-in at an Inverness retail park.

Officers were called to Telford Retail Park shortly after 6am this morning following reports of a break-in at the B&M store.

The incident happened sometime between 6.15am and 6.45am today.

Police have now launched an investigation as they are keen to trace a man seen in the area at the time of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all-dark clothing and a balaclava.

Officers confirmed electrical items and perfume were among the items stolen from the Telford Street store.

Police search Inverness for suspect

Officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch and assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Gary Hines of CID said: “We are keen to trace a man described as being around six foot tall, wearing all dark clothing and a balaclava.

“He may have used bags to carry the stolen goods away.

“If you saw anyone matching this description or anyone acting suspiciously near to B&M around the times, or if you have any other information regarding this incident, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1009 of May 21 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can remain anonymous.”

Latest B&M break-in

The incident is the second of its kind for B&M in the north in less than a year.

In June, two men were charged following a break-in at the B&M store in Elgin. 

A cordon was erected outside the store at Springfield Retail Park as investigations got under way.

Fellow retailers at Telford Retail Park have also been victims to break-ins.

In November 2021, two men appeared in court charged in connection with a break-in at the park’s Co-op store. 

[[title]]