Weather fails to dampen spirits at The Gathering in Inverness

Even a 20-minute downpour wasn’t enough to dampen spirits at The Gathering festival in Inverness on Saturday.

From noon to 10.30pm, Northern Meeting Park was packed full of festival goers ready to enjoy some of the best music the region has to offer.

For most of the day, crowds basked in the sun and were blocked from the wind by the huge main stage.

The star-studded line-up included Torridon and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and young trad group Ho-Ro led the entire festival in a rendition of Caledonia as the heavens opened.

It was during three-piece Talisk’s set that things really amped up, with the band’s infectious energy spreading out across the festival.

The Gathering champions Highland musicians and traditions, meaning there was a fair amount of bagpipe playing and even a sprinkle of Gaelic in the performances.

Inverness festival was a sight to behold

The festival wasn’t only just a treat for the ears either.

Local food and drink producers from Bad Girl Bakery to Highland Hog Roasts ensured everyone was well-fed throughout the day. Queues at the bar tent – boasting a wide range of Highland gins – were never short either.

There was a sight to behold everywhere you looked, from aerial performers to a huge Ferris wheel and Tomatin Whisky tent. Anyone needing a little break from the main stage madness could enjoy Highland dancing performances, meet the makers talks and even circus sessions.

People of all ages came together through the festival, from tiny kilt-clad toddlers playing along on toy bagpipes to elderly people tapping their toes to their favourite tunes.

Glasgow-based Tide Lines ended the night with a bang in the shape of their big hit, Far Side of the World. Frontman Robert Robertson had the whole park jumping in unison as the festival drew to a close.