Weather fails to dampen spirits at The Gathering in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Weather fails to dampen spirits at The Gathering in Inverness

The line-up included Torridon and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and young trad group Ho-Ro led the crowd in a rendition of Caledonia as the heavens opened.

By Lauren Robertson
Hundreds of revellers enjoyed some of the best music the Highlands has to offer at The Gathering festival in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Hundreds of revellers enjoyed some of the best music the Highlands has to offer at The Gathering festival in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.

Even a 20-minute downpour wasn’t enough to dampen spirits at The Gathering festival in Inverness on Saturday.

From noon to 10.30pm, Northern Meeting Park was packed full of festival goers ready to enjoy some of the best music the region has to offer.

For most of the day, crowds basked in the sun and were blocked from the wind by the huge main stage.

A performer on stage raising his hands up towards the crowds at The Gathering.
Revellers were treated to blue skies at the beginning of the day. Image: Jasperimage.

The star-studded line-up included Torridon and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and young trad group Ho-Ro led the entire festival in a rendition of Caledonia as the heavens opened.

It was during three-piece Talisk’s set that things really amped up, with the band’s infectious energy spreading out across the festival.

The Gathering champions Highland musicians and traditions, meaning there was a fair amount of bagpipe playing and even a sprinkle of Gaelic in the performances.

The crowds looking at the stage with their phones at the ready to snap a picture or record the set.
Crowds of people enjoyed performances throughout the day. Image: Jasperimage.

Inverness festival was a sight to behold

The festival wasn’t only just a treat for the ears either.

Local food and drink producers from Bad Girl Bakery to Highland Hog Roasts ensured everyone was well-fed throughout the day. Queues at the bar tent – boasting a wide range of Highland gins – were never short either.

There was a sight to behold everywhere you looked, from aerial performers to a huge Ferris wheel and Tomatin Whisky tent. Anyone needing a little break from the main stage madness could enjoy Highland dancing performances, meet the makers talks and even circus sessions.

A woman and a child both wearing blue jackets with smiles on their faces as they watch a performance.
People of all ages turned out for The Gathering. Image: Jasperimage.

People of all ages came together through the festival, from tiny kilt-clad toddlers playing along on toy bagpipes to elderly people tapping their toes to their favourite tunes.

Glasgow-based Tide Lines ended the night with a bang in the shape of their big hit, Far Side of the World. Frontman Robert Robertson had the whole park jumping in unison as the festival drew to a close.

GALLERY: Revellers celebrate best of the Highlands at The Gathering festival

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]