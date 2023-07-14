Hit-and-run driver crashes into house in Balloch

A driver who crashed into the side of a house and then fled is being hunted by police.

The hit-and-run happened in Balloch, near Inverness, earlier today.

The driver then fled the scene. It is not clear if they were injured, although witnesses say they saw a bloodied man running up a nearby lane.

The incident happened just after 1.45pm in Culloden Road.

It appears the car crashed through the fence surrounding the property as well at the house and a parked car in the driveway.

Insulation can now be seen from the gaping hole in the external wall closest to the street which caused by the incident.

The bonnet of the car involved was smashed in and debris was strewn over the driveway.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a car having struck a building on Culloden Road in Balloch, Inverness shortly after 1.45pm on Friday, July 14.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to officers arriving and inquiries are ongoing to trace them and establish the full circumstances of the collision.”