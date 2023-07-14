Hit-and-run driver crashes into house in Balloch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hit-and-run driver crashes into house in Balloch

It appears the car crashed through the fence surrounding the property as well at the house and a parked car in the driveway.

By Lottie Hood
A hole was created in the wall of the home in Balloch.
Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A driver who crashed into the side of a house and then fled is being hunted by police.

The hit-and-run happened in Balloch, near Inverness, earlier today.

The driver then fled the scene. It is not clear if they were injured, although witnesses say they saw a bloodied man running up a nearby lane.

The incident happened just after 1.45pm in Culloden Road.

It appears the car crashed through the fence surrounding the property as well at the house and a parked car in the driveway.

Insulation can now be seen from the gaping hole in the external wall closest to the street which caused by the incident.

Hole in the wall from the incident
Debris was strewn across the driveway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The car crashed into a parked car on the driveway.
The car crashed into a parked car in the driveway and crashed through a fence. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The bonnet of the car involved was smashed in and debris was strewn over the driveway.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a car having struck a building on Culloden Road in Balloch, Inverness shortly after 1.45pm on Friday, July 14.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to officers arriving and inquiries are ongoing to trace them and establish the full circumstances of the collision.”

