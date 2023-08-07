UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students

Learning is being disrupted by missile attacks and power blackouts during the war.

By John Ross
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts

An appeal has been launched by UHI Inverness to help staff and students at a Ukrainian university battling to continue classes in the war-torn country.

The Ukraine National Forestry University (UNFU) in Lviv trains people for the country’s vital forestry sector.

As the conflict rages on, learning is being disrupted by missile attacks, air raid alarms and power blackouts.

Students and university staff have also lost friends, family and colleagues in the war with Russia.

The ongoing disruption has put the country’s only forestry training institution, and the future of the wider sector, in a vulnerable position.

Appeal to help replace heating and replace shelters

It is against this background that the Scottish School of Forestry (SSF), part of UHI Inverness, has stepped in.

Its appeal hopes to raise €85,300 (£73,000) to replace heating systems and provide solar-powered mobile generators for classes, as well as repairing and renewing shelters.

UNFU has adapted its teaching to provide hybrid learning and allow its 4,500 students to attain valuable qualifications in difficult circumstances.

Many are taught online as there are not enough shelters for them all on campus.

The appeal will help staff and students at the Ukraine National Forestry University .

Dr Euan Bowditch, a forestry and social ecology lecturer at SFF, has been instrumental in developing the relationship between the two institutions.

He said as well providing immediate support, it is hoped a new partnership between UNFU and SFF can arrange an online summer school this year and longer-term teaching and research collaboration,

He said the appeal figure is achievable, although it seems like a large sum.

“The staff and students live in a state of impending disruption whereby classes or meetings may suddenly stop abruptly and they have to make their way to shelters.”

He added: “There are threats of departments shutting down or shrinking depending on numbers of students and staff they have.

“Our partnership can help prevent them going under by providing support and accessing funds.

“So when they come out of this there are still jobs and institutions available.”

University has lost seven people in the war

Father-of two Yuriy Dadak, associate professor of UNFU’s the department of sawing technologies, carpentry and wooden construction products and a well-known poet, died in battle in April last year.

Another six people from the university have died in recent months.

Dr Bowditch said: “One of the staff who died was the same age as me, and has two girls the same age as mine.

“When it gets comparable to your own life it hurts more.”

Dr Euan Bowditch has been instrumental in developing the relationship between the two forestry institutions.

Lviv has experienced a number of attacks by Russian missiles and drones.

The most recent was last month. A strike just over 1,000 yards from the university killed 10 city residents and injured 40.

More than 40 UNFU employees and students are currently serving with the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their country.

The university also supports the war effort in other ways, including transferring humanitarian aid to victims of hostilities.

Each member of staff also donates one day’s earnings to the military hospital every month.

Studies organised with ‘anxiety and fear’

Mykola Borys, vice rector for educational work and international relations at UNFU, said: “The educational process is regularly interrupted due to power outages and the massive destruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“The university organises on-campus studies with anxiety and fears due to security reasons.”

inverness campus
The appeal has been launched by UHI Inverness

Professor Chris O’Neil is principal and chief executive of UHI Inverness. He said he has been moved by the difficulties faced by colleagues and students in Ukraine.

“They are striving to provide quality education in war, and in times of adversity we as educators should assist and encourage these efforts.

“I am proud that here at UHI Inverness we have launched an appeal to support the UNFU.

“We understand the power of knowledge to transform lives. By coming together we can make a meaningful impact on the education of their students.

“Every contribution, no matter how big or small will make a real difference.”

Details of the appeal are here – https://www.inverness.uhi.ac.uk/scottish-school-of-forestry/fundraising-appeal-for-ukrainian-national-forestry-university/

Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian port key to grain exports

Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

More from Inverness

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up
Many of the shops on Inverness High Street out of respect. Picture by Ross Hempseed.
Teen mugger locked up after viciously robbing cyclist of mobile phone
One One Two on the Brae offers up a range of small plates. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Is the food at Nairn's One One Two on the Brae as…
Grantown artist Angus Grant.
PICTURES: Crowds out in force for Moy Country Fair 2023
Am Bothan cafe owners in Inverness
Am Bothan in Inverness closes as owners focus on other businesses
Video footage of a car driving into oncoming traffic on the A82 Friars Bridge has surfaced online.
Motorist filmed driving wrong way down Inverness dual carriageway
(L-R) George Baxter, Kate Forbes and Yvonne Crook at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World first for Highlands as tourism and renewables come together in 'unusual, strange and…
A "road closed" sign on the road
Emergency repairs to collapsed drain caused traffic chaos on A82 near Kessock Bridge
Blue green algae.
Vomit-inducing toxic algae discovered at loch near Inverness
Artist's impression of the Loch Ness Monster. Image: Roddie Reid.
Nessie hunters wanted for the biggest search of Loch Ness in 50 years

Conversation