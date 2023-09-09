Two dogs die in Inverness house fire as crowdfunder is launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two dogs die in Inverness house fire as crowdfunder is launched

Fire crews from Inverness and Beauly battled through the night to extinguish the flames and save the family home.

By Michelle Henderson
Lottie and Alfie, the families dogs, died as a fire ripped through the families Hilton Avenue home. Image: Jackie Campbell.
Lottie and Alfie, the families dogs, died as a fire ripped through the families Hilton Avenue home. Image: Jackie Campbell.

An Inverness family has spoken of their devastation after losing their two dogs and all their possessions in a house fire.

Homeowners Amanda and Keith Goodbrand were making their way to visit their daughter Lisa at Raigmore Hospital on Wednesday when the fire broke out at their Hilton Avenue home.

Fire crews from Inverness and Beauly worked for more than seven hours to extinguish the flames and stop them from spreading.

Despite their best efforts, the family’s Chihuahuas Lottie and Alfie died amidst all of the couple’s treasured possessions.

Jackie Campbell – one of the couple’s four children – said the cause of the electrical fire originated from her parent’s fridge freezer.

The kitchen is unrecognisable following the fire, with debris strewn on the floor and the walls covered in soot.
The Hilton Avenue fire was left in a state of ruin following a devastating fire. Image: Jackie Campbell.

She was at home when she received a FaceTime call from her mother, informing her about the fire.

‘Nothing can bring back the dogs’

Ms Campbell said the ordeal has left the family “numb.”

She said: “I don’t know what there is to say. Nothing can bring back the dogs and it can’t bring back what’s been lost. My mum and dad are hurting, all because of a fridge freezer they got eight months ago.

“The house was pretty much our family hub. This was where we came for Christmas dinner and for birthdays. Some of us have still got clothes in there and my kids have got an Xbox in there.

“My grandad lived with us growing up. He passed away but there is stuff of his still in the house. It is full of memories.

The family’s chihuahuas Lottie and Alfie were killed in the blaze. Image: Jackie Campbell.

“We were told if my mum and dad were in there, the chances of them making it out alive were slim.”

She added: “My mum and dad feel guilt for the dogs, asking themselves, “What if we didn’t go out to see my sister and stayed in the house.”

“The dogs were my sister Lisa’s, but they were pretty much the family’s dogs. They were like little kids. You would say, “You’re off to Nana and Papa’s” and they would get all excited.

“They were like humans and it feels like we have lost a niece and a nephew and a grandson and a granddaughter. My sister feels like she has lost her kids.”

Fire crews battle to save Inverness family home

Five fire crews descended on Hilton Avenue shortly before 8pm following a 999 call about a house fire.

Two teams from Inverness and three teams from Beauly were dispatched to the scene.

Crews remained at the property throughout the night as they worked to contain and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one covering jet and hand tools.

Debris fills the floor of the fire ravaged house.
Pictures taken of the inside of the property after the fire show the level of damage as debris covers the floor. Image: Jackie Campbell.

The final appliance left the scene at around 3.11am the following morning.

Pictures taken by the family in the aftermath of the fire show the severity of the damage to the property.

Large amounts of debris can be seen strewn across the floor and garden of the Inverness property, covered in thick soot.

Daughter launches crowdfunded to support heartbroken parents

To help their parents recover what has been lost, Ms Campbell’s sister Dana launched a GoFundMe page.

Within just 48 hours, the community rallied around to help the family, raising more than £4,400 in donations.

Ms Campbell said the level of support they have received has been overwhelming.

She added: “There are no words to describe how the whole family, not just my mum and dad, feel. We’re blown away by the words and support.

“We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. This is not something we ever thought we would have to do but if it was someone else, we would do it for them. We are that sort of family.”

