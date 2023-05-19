Runrig star Donnie Munro to host art exhibition – with paintings inspired by Isle of Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Runrig legend Donnie Munro will host his first major exhibition of paintings inspired by the rugged landscape of Isle of Skye.

Born and bred in Uig, the former lead singer of the Scottish band has always found the rural scenery of his homeland to be his greatest source of creativity.

Inspired by the “powerful images” around his home in Portree, he has now recreated the majestic landscape of the island in his latest work of art On The Bay.

The series represent the mix of the “interior and exterior world” – showcasing objects from everyday life, while also revealing spectacular views from the island.

Munro said: “I use the familiar objects that fill our lives as symbols of our human existence in the world and set them against the bigger geological timeframe of nature.

“It’s putting these two things together in a way that, personally, it’s of great interest to me.

“And the On The Bay series are very specific to my home here in Skye where my house looks over to Portree Bay and the massive mountain side across from me.

“These are all very powerful images that occupy your mind and your thinking, impressed by all of these landforms that you witness every day of your life.

“But I think it’s the permanence of landscape that I have always found inspiring, having grown up in a rural environment in place like Skye, surrounded by all of this.”

‘Art tells a story – much like music’

While he might have earned international fame as a Gaelic music performer, Munro has always had a passion for the fine arts and studied at Aberdeen’s Gray’s School of Art.

After graduating, he taught Art and Design before forming the now iconic Scottish rock band Runrig with some former school friends from Portree.

Alongside his music and work as rector of Edinburgh University, he continued to paint and in the 1990s he held his first exhibitions at the Scottish Gallery.

Speaking of his upcoming exhibition in Edinburgh, Munro said he hopes people will be able to connect with his art.

“People take different things from all creative work – whether it’s songs, books or paintings,” he added.

“I don’t have any preconceived idea or a particular vision for a response, apart from sharing my work in the same way that I have done throughout my life with music.

“Lyrical content can tell a narrative, can tell a story, can inspire a particular response – but it’s always a very individual response.

“In the same way, I just hope people find the exhibition interesting and enjoy it.”

The exhibition On The Bay will be on display at the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh from June 1.