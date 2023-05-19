Runrig star Donnie Munro to host art exhibition – with paintings inspired by Isle of Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Runrig star Donnie Munro to host art exhibition – with paintings inspired by Isle of Skye

The Gaelic music performer's latest work of art On The Bay will be on display at the Scottish Gallery in June.

By Denny Andonova
Donnie Munro working on one of his paintings for the exhibition On The Bay in Edinburgh.
Former Runrig star Donnie Munro will host his first major exhibition On The Bay in Edinburgh next month. Image: Scottish Gallery.

Runrig legend Donnie Munro will host his first major exhibition of paintings inspired by the rugged landscape of Isle of Skye.

Born and bred in Uig, the former lead singer of the Scottish band has always found the rural scenery of his homeland to be his greatest source of creativity.

Inspired by the “powerful images” around his home in Portree, he has now recreated the majestic landscape of the island in his latest work of art On The Bay.

The series represent the mix of the “interior and exterior world” – showcasing objects from everyday life, while also revealing spectacular views from the island.

Munro said: “I use the familiar objects that fill our lives as symbols of our human existence in the world and set them against the bigger geological timeframe of nature.

Image: Scottish Gallery.

“It’s putting these two things together in a way that, personally, it’s of great interest to me.

“And the On The Bay series are very specific to my home here in Skye where my house looks over to Portree Bay and the massive mountain side across from me.

“These are all very powerful images that occupy your mind and your thinking, impressed by all of these landforms that you witness every day of your life.

“But I think it’s the permanence of landscape that I have always found inspiring, having grown up in a rural environment in place like Skye, surrounded by all of this.”

‘Art tells a story – much like music’

While he might have earned international fame as a Gaelic music performer, Munro has always had a passion for the fine arts and studied at Aberdeen’s Gray’s School of Art.

After graduating, he taught Art and Design before forming the now iconic Scottish rock band Runrig with some former school friends from Portree.

Alongside his music and work as rector of Edinburgh University, he continued to paint and in the 1990s he held his first exhibitions at the Scottish Gallery.

Speaking of his upcoming exhibition in Edinburgh, Munro said he hopes people will be able to connect with his art.

Donnie Munro Performs at Party in the palace. a two day celebration of popular Scottish music in the Historic Town of Linlithgow, in 2014. Image: Alan Rennie.

“People take different things from all creative work – whether it’s songs, books or paintings,” he added.

“I don’t have any preconceived idea or a particular vision for a response, apart from sharing my work in the same way that I have done throughout my life with music.

“Lyrical content can tell a narrative, can tell a story, can inspire a particular response – but it’s always a very individual response.

“In the same way, I just hope people find the exhibition interesting and enjoy it.”

The exhibition On The Bay will be on display at the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh from June 1.

