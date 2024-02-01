Perkhill Aberdeen-Angus gears up for Stirling Bull Sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perkhill Aberdeen-Angus gears up for Stirling Bull Sales

Alex farms the 220-acre Sunnybrae unit at Perkhill with his wife Philippa near Lumphanan.

By Katrina Macarthur
Alex Davie is a civil engineer to trade but dedicates much of his spare time to his herd of Aberdeen-Angus near Lumphanan. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The busy month of pedigree bull sales across Scotland is upon us,
with breeders making their final preparations for the show and sale rings.

Aberdeen-Angus breeder Alex Davie from Lumphanan in Aberdeenshire is one of many
consignors heading to round one of Stirling Bull Sales next week.

Although working as a civil engineer, Alex farms the 220-acre Sunnybrae unit at Perkhill with his wife Philippa, which is home to their prizewinning Perkhill herd
established in 2006.

His family connection with the breed goes back for generations, with his great, great grandfather having entered a cow named Molly of Bogentassie into one of the Aberdeen- Angus Cattle Society’s oldest herd books.

Family connection with native breed

The Perkhill herd was founded with the purchase of two cows and four heifers from the
neighbouring Whinbush herd of the late Frank Bursill.

The rest of the herd was bought the following year after Frank’s passing.

This included 21 cows and nine heifers as well as the stock bull Rosemount Black Knight 0464, by Blelack Prince Consort, which Frank had bought
for 10,000gns.

Aberdeen-Angus cattle tick the boxes for Aberdeenshire breeder Alex Davie who has a family connection with the breed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Black Knight went on to produce Perkhill Emperor H011, which stood bull calf
champion at the Black Beauty Bonanza in 2008, won the reserve intermediate championship on the first trip to Stirling Bull Sales and sold for
6,500gns.

Another by the same sire and from the same female line sold on the same day
for 6,900gns to the Wedderlie herd.

Since the initial purchases, Alex has bought in females from Mosston
Muir, Wedderlie and Netherallan, but is now maintaining a closed herd.

Of the 26 breeding females in the herd, most calve in mid-February, with
heifers calved mainly at two and a half years old in May.

Foundation females from Mosston Muir, Wedderlie and Netherallan

Alex says: “Despite having a connection to the breed, the Aberdeen-Angus
was chosen for it’s versatility, hardiness, efficiency, maternal ability and to produce a premium product.

“These traits have led to a strong and increasing demand for Aberdeen-Angus cattle,
with more commercial producers turning back to the native breed.”

With the majority of pedigree bulls at Perkhill sold privately off farm, Alex
made reference to the success which neighbour Andy Smith at Bogentassie has had after buying a son of Lakewood Prince Maverick H068.

“Our neighbour Andy bought an Aberdeen-Angus from us to use on heifers –
the first time in decades he has used the breed,” said Alex.

Neighbour buys stock bull for heifers

“In his own words, Andy says he never had to pull a calf and the calves got up
on their feet quickly to suck and progeny went on to flesh well.

“He also commented on the good prices his stores made through Thainstone
due to the Aberdeen-Angus premium.”

The two bulls destined for Stirling (right) and the entry for the Royal Northern Spring Show (far left). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Alex pays attention to temperament and maternal performance when buying stock bulls or he retains bulls from his best females.

He has also been using AI sires on the heifers to include Kilmaluag Eriskay,
O’Neils Black Bardolier and Warrenhill Dalmagarvey.

Other successful stock bulls used in the herd include 8,500gns Blelack Woodpecker G701, a son of Blelack Blackstock A227, and Lakewood Prince
Maverick H068, by Rawburn Lord Ross C216.

Woodpecker won a number of championships in 2011 and contributed to the herd winning the North East Aberdeen-Angus Club’s annual Herd of the Year
award.

The Lakewood stock bull also did well on the show circuit and a son of his was retained along with a home-bred son of Netherallan Peter Pershore E052.

AI sires used on heifers

This was Perkhill Peter N181, which features in the pedigree of the two bulls
Alex has entered for Stirling next week.

Heading to Stirling is April 2022-born Perkhill Black Magic Y373, by
Perkhill Charlie BrownU302, which goes back to Netherallan Cherry Blossom C035 – an influential breeder in the herd.

The other is March 2022-born Perkhill Black Knight Y367, by the same sire and
out of the Perkhill Black Midday family which has bred well and is on thematernal side of both bulls.

A third bull is also destined for the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone next month.

This is Perkhill Charlie Brown Y365, bred from the influential Perkhill Cherry Blossom N188, and out of Alex’s favourite female on the paternal side, Perkhill Eyrie K084.

Bulls destined for Stirling Bull Sales and RNAS Spring Show

He has been used successfully used on a small number of heifers.

Looking ahead to the future of the Aberdeen- Angus, Alex says it is
“undoubtedly bright’’.

“I have more inquiries for stock bulls from commercial breeders in Aberdeenshire than ever before,” said Alex.

“Due to the shortage of labour in this industry, particularly on livestock farms, farmers are looking for easy calving, easy managed cattle and more live calves on the ground.”

