Concern for welfare of Inverness man missing overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Concern for welfare of Inverness man missing overnight

William Ogilvy was last seen in the city on Saturday morning.

By Ellie Milne
William Ogilvy
William Ogilvy, 27, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 27-year-old man reported missing from Inverness.

William Ogilvy was last seen in the Raigmore area of the city at about 11.30am on Saturday.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help trace him.

He is described as 6ft 1in tall and of large build with long dark hair, often worn in a ponytail.

When last seen, he was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, a black zip-up hooded top, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Sergeant Kathryn Lamont said: “As time passes since William was last seen, our concerns for his welfare continue to grow.

“We are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 1301 of March 16.”

More from Inverness

Tain Sheriff Court.
Careless driver who collided with cyclists allowed to keep licence
ICT chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle chairman says club will 'pull together' after battery farm setback
Alan Munro clambered across roofs then fell into a garden.
Drugged up man's unsatisfactory excuse for why he was clambering on roofs in Inverness
Scot Gardiner (centre) arriving at Highland Council HQ on Thursday with some of his Caley Thistle colleagues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Battery storage scheme: Caley Thistle lodges complaint against Highland councillor
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Cruel and predatory Inverness rapist locked up for eight years
Halde Pottinger.
Inverness celebrant targeted by cruel scammers offering fake 'live-stream' of brother's funeral
Caley Thistle were banking on the battery storage plant to help the club's finances.
Caley Thistle to appeal Highland Council's rejection of its plans for a battery storage…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A key site close to Inverness city centre has finally been sold after sitting on the market for three years. Picture shows; The site of the former Inverness College building.. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson Date; 13/03/2024
New owners of former Inverness College site revealed after plot is sold
A takeaway shop front in Inverness city centre with a sign that reads Max's2
Drunk teen abused takeaway staff and called them 'immigrants'
Darren Falconer is opening a new Highland Hog Roasts business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From bombs to burgers, Darren going the whole hog with new business in Victorian…