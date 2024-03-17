Concern for welfare of Inverness man missing overnight

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 27-year-old man reported missing from Inverness.

William Ogilvy was last seen in the Raigmore area of the city at about 11.30am on Saturday.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help trace him.

He is described as 6ft 1in tall and of large build with long dark hair, often worn in a ponytail.

When last seen, he was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, a black zip-up hooded top, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Sergeant Kathryn Lamont said: “As time passes since William was last seen, our concerns for his welfare continue to grow.

“We are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 1301 of March 16.”