Home News Inverness

New homes, new schools and multimillion tourist attractions all to shape the future of Inverness

A maritime trail, new phases of the castle redevolpment and more houses are among the proposals.

By John Ross
The Inverness Strategy contains a number of long-term projects for the city.
The Inverness Strategy contains a number of long-term projects for the city.

A maritime heritage trail for Inverness and further plans for the castle are among long-term aims to change the city.

A one-mile walking and cycling route is envisaged along Shore Street, Cromwell Road and Longman Drive.

It hopes to highlight the port’s historical significance and enhance links between the city centre and the ‘maritime quarter’.

Plans part of long-term city strategy

The trail is being developed by Highland Council, Sustrans and the Inverness Harbour Trust.

It was previously awarded funding for the design stages under the Places for Everyone programme backed by Transport Scotland and administered by Sustrans.

It is now awaiting the outcome of a further funding application, with completion earmarked after 2030.

It is one of the projects in the council’s Inverness Strategy, updated in its interactive story map.

This outlined work across the city worth £840.3 million completed since 2018 or will be finished next year.

A list of opportunities for the city post 2025 is also highlighted.

The maritime trail aims to create walking and cycling routes to the city centre.

We have already listed six of these proposals and are now featuring six more with indicative dates.

Inverness Castle Phases 2 and 3 (2025-2030)

The castle is due to re-open next year as a major tourist attraction after a £36m upgrade.

The Town House has also recently undergone a £7m facelift.

The next phase envisages re-purposing the council car park in Castle Street to form a new mixed-use development.

This would add ground floor frontages and tie together the castle grounds and Town House.

Inverness Castle is being converted into a major tourist attraction. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Thoughts will be focused later on what to do with other nearby buildings.

The strategy outlines an opportunity to redevelop the buildings on Bridge Street, Castle Road and Castle Wynd to create a new mixed-use area.

For many years local people and visitors have criticised the 1960s buildings beneath the castle and suggested demolition or alternative uses.

The council says it wants to redevelop or demolish Upper Bridge Street, but no funds exist at present to meet that long-term aspiration.

Rose Street Car Park replacement (by 2030)

HiTrans has proposed a feasibility study to consider opportunities for demolishing the car park and relocating it nearby.

This would enable more efficient access to the rail/bus interchange, regenerating the area around Farraline Park and the library.

The interactive strategy promotes Inverness as a hub of economic, social and cultural activity

East Inverness housing development (by 2030)

The Inverness East City Expansion Area is the largest mixed-use development site in the Highlands and is expected to include more than 3,000 new homes.

The site has been identified because it is close to existing and planned facilities and therefore seen as sustainable for future growth.

It is near the Inverness Campus where there are plans for growing commercial and employment opportunities and improved transport links.

The strategy says green space will be incorporated in the development, including a new city park at Ashton.

Redevelopment or replacement of Charleston Academy (2025-2030) and Culloden Academy (after 2030)

Charleston Academy is in line for a major overhaul that will eventually result in the replacement of all its existing buildings.

The plan also involves building a new community complex, nursery and the demolition and relocation of nearby Kinmylies Primary School.

But in 2023 the council cut its capital plan, resulting in the £14.5m set aside for the next phase of the rebuild being reduced to £1.5m.

Without the extra cash, the timeline is unclear, but has been earmarked for 2025-2030 in the strategy.

An artist’s Impression of the planned Charleston Academy.

Culloden Academy is due a major £19m upgrade that will eventually see all of its buildings replaced.

But it has also been delayed due to cutbacks and rising construction costs.

The strategy puts the development date sometime after 2030 and in a phased manner should population and school roll forecasts indicate need.

Spectrum Centre (after 2030)

The strategy says there are opportunities to improve the Margaret Street centre or consider its long-term future along with adjacent properties.

“Together these could create a meaningful mixed-use block that retains this vital community and civic anchor space, augmented with residential units”.

