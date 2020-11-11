‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to Island cop who died while on duty in Australia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to a north police officer who collapsed while working in Australia.

Mike Cursiter, 53, was pursuing a suspect on foot when he collapsed on Friday last week.

The father-of-two, originally from Orkney, began his career with Grampian Police in 1998 but emigrated from Aberdeen to the Perth area of Australia with wife Evelyn in 2013.

He had been working with Western Australia Police Force.

Friends and former colleagues paid tribute to Mr Cursiter on social media.

Adam Charles said: “I worked with your dad for a number of years in Aberdeen and he was clearly a doting and very proud father.

“He had one of the best sense of humours and took great pride in what he did, I learnt a lot from him, and not only about work. He’ll be very sadly missed, I’m deeply sorry for your loss.”

Ron Johnston added: “Condolences on the very sad passing of PC Mike Cursiter recently. He was one of my officers in former Grampian police. Please pass best wishes to his partner who was also one of my team.”

Claire Comery posted: “Your dad was one in a million, such a great guy. Huge shock. Thinking of you all.”

While Claire Walter wrote: “So sorry to read this devastating news. Thinking of you all and sending much love at this awful time.”

The north-east branch of the Retired Police Officers’ Association Scotland told members in a tribute: “Mike often enjoyed being involved in the front line.

“He became involved in a foot pursuit to catch a suspect. Sadly, however, during or shortly after this incident, Mike collapsed and subsequently died.”

The statement added: “He was only 53 years of age but died on active service, doing a job he excelled at.”

Highlands and Islands Green MSP John Finnie, a former policeman who served as secretary of the north branch of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), also paid tribute to the hero cop.

He said: “Whilst I didn’t know Mike personally, the tributes I’ve seen speak of a fine man who died working hard, keeping his community safe.

“His loss will be felt by the worldwide police family and my thoughts are with his loved ones, friends and colleagues at this sad time.”

The leader of Orkney Islands Council, James Stockan, sent his sympathies to families and friends of Mr Curister.

He said: “Although I did not know him personally, it is always tragic when someone dies so suddenly – particularly given he was in pursuit of justice.

“It is terrible for someone to lose their life trying to do something it was seen to be good.

“My sympathies go to families and friends at home and abroad.”

The Western Australia Police Force described Mr Cursiter as a “valued and respected officer” following his death.

A statement said: “WA Police regretfully confirm the death of Detective Senior Constable Michael Cursiter whilst he was on duty on Friday, 6 November 2020.

“On Friday afternoon Detective Cursiter fell ill whilst at work and was conveyed to hospital where he sadly passed away.”

It continued: “Earlier in the day Detective Cursiter had been involved in a foot chase with a suspect.

“Detective Cursiter joined the WA Police Force in 2013 and was a valued and respected officer who worked in several units including Canning Vale Police Station, Mirrabooka Detectives, Missing Persons Unit and Perth Detectives.

“WA Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.”