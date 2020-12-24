Christmas tree in Castlebay made from crochet patches from all over the world

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This year two stunning Christmas trees with a twist are on display in Castlebay – they are made from hundreds of crochet squares from all over the world.

Following the huge success of the initial Barra Crochet Christmas Tree which went on display in December 2019, the planning for a second tree began at the start of 2020.

Sarah Maclean, organiser of the Barra Bunting project, said: “For the second year running, crocheted squares came from across the globe, bringing people together in this time of isolation.

“Many volunteers were involved, from the constructors of the framework, the crocheters, knitters, sewers and those who carried out the ground work.

“We thank them all for bringing colour and cheer to Barra and Vatersay this Christmas.

“We are very grateful to Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery for funding the purchase of the construction materials and lights for both trees.”

Both trees are sited so that they overlook the famous castle in the sea and plans are underway to create a third tree to display next Christmas.

Janet Paterson of Western Isles Lottery, was delighted to see the finished results. She said: “The innovation of this project is simply fantastic and, like Sarah says, it brings people from all over the world together.

“What a way to spend many hours of lockdown this year and to see the result brightly lit on a site in Barra is great.

“Hundreds of squares are needed for each tree and we understand the organisers are already planning their third tree for next year.”