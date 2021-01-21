First Western Isles Covid mass vaccination centre held on Lewis in sports centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lewis Sports Centre held the island’s first Covid mass vaccination clinic today.

About 460 people were invited to attend appointments at the centre, with residents aged over 75 and health and social care staff all in attendance.

The first person to receive the vaccine was Ishbel MacAulay from Sandwick in Lewis, who had left the house for only the second time since March’s lockdown to get the jab, which she described as “very important.”

She said: “Because of my own health issues I was very keen to receive the vaccination.

“I had previously weighed up the pros and cons of getting it, and decided that as Covid is not going anywhere fast, I needed to get the vaccine to help myself and my family.

“Previously I had lived abroad for a number of years so was quite used to having various vaccinations, so felt that this was nothing to worry about.

“It really is just another injection and I’m happy that I’m doing my part to try to control this pandemic.

“We all need to get back to normal and getting the vaccine will help us all.”

Vaccines will continue next week across the Western Isles, with additional clinics being planned in the Lewis sports centre.

Those attending the clinic are met by volunteers who include NHS staff, coastguard and police officers.

They meet patients at the car park and direct them to the entrance, where they will be met by staff before receiving their vaccine.

Stornoway South councillor Rae Mackenzie also received the jab.

He said: “I would firstly like to say I am very grateful to NHS Western Isles. The clinic seems fantastically well organised here.

“I didn’t expect to be getting my vaccination as quickly as I’m getting it. I would urge everybody eligible to have the vaccination when they are contacted.

“The Western Isles have done very well up until the unfortunate recent outbreak on Barra, and this just shows the importance of not travelling and taking precautions until everybody has been vaccinated and we are clear of this pandemic.”

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson thanked everyone involved with the successful clinic on Lewis, including those who attended to get the vaccine.

