EE urged to speed up operation of Glenlivet 4G mast due to lockdown concerns

Telecoms firm EE has been urged to speed up the installation of a new 4G mast in Glenlivet to ensure locals are not left behind during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Equipment at the rural Moray site has already been installed, power is available with only connection to internet cables awaited.

It is understood that it is expected to be next month before the mast is operational.

However, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has called for EE to expedite work on the Glenlivet mast due to the latest lockdown.

He said: “Although it is positive that this connectivity is going to be made available, the community had expected the connection to be activated well before now.

“With the ‘stay at home’ Covid restrictions now in place there is added urgency and I am pushing EE and Openreach for that date to be accelerated if at all possible.

“With online learning being used till at least the end of January and people being encouraged to use home delivery services for food and other items, the importance of getting these new connections in place has never been more pressing.

An EE spokesman said: “We understand how important connectivity is, and recognise it’s even more vital during current restrictions.

“Delivery of the 4G site at Glenlivet is progressing well, and will provide service to customers to use as soon as the mast is connected to fibre broadband network.

“Power is already in place and we’re working with our suppliers Openreach to complete the work to provide 4G from this mast.”