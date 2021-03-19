Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray mental health campaigner has won his battle with the Home Office to avoid deportation.

Matthew Jun Fei Freeman, from Lossiemouth, was told he would have to leave the UK despite having lived here for 17 years.

The 47-year-old was told he would have to return to his native China despite him having no friends or family there after both his parents died.

However, today Mr Freeman learned he has been granted a 30-month period to stay after Home Secretary Priti Patel reviewed his case.

‘This is my home, this is my family’

And the popular Lossiemouth resident, who received the backing of more than 4,000 people on a petition to remain in Scotland, intends to use the time to secure permission to remain in the country permanently.

Mr Freeman, who paid tribute to the support he has received, said: “I’ve very happy. Of course I want settlement here. This is my home, this is where I am happy, this is my family.

“I definitely made them rethink my case and show them I am not a beggar.

“It has come as a big surprise. I was told I would get a decision in April but I got an e-mail this morning. It is very good news.”

Mr Freeman was ordered to leave the UK in January due to his 17-year stay in the UK not being continuous after he spent a short spell working in China in 2011.

He hopes his case will raise awareness about the issues facing vulnerable people who are applying for permanent residency.

He added: “This is my home, I have human rights to stay here.”

Hopes 30-month stay will allow time to make further case to Home Office

Both Moray MP Douglas Ross and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead made representations to the Home Office in support of Mr Freeman, who has been granted permission to stay on the basis of “exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Ross said: “Priti Patel sat down with me recently and we reviewed all the documentation in this case.

“I argued strongly, as I have always done, that Matt should be allowed to stay here in Moray, where he has made his home and been an asset to the local community.”

Mr Lochhead said: “This is great news for Matt and I know the local community will be so pleased for him.

“Hopefully, this breathing space will provide him with the time he needs to further make his case to the Home Office.”