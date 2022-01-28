Moray Council launch survey on expanding school music tuition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families in Moray are being asked for their views on music tuition in schools.

Moray Council want young people and their parents to take part in two online surveys to help them decide whether to expand their music education programme.

Currently more than 670 pupils across the region’s primary and secondary schools get free music tuition.

Combined, they receive around 335 hours of tuition from dedicated instructors of upper strings, brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.

These include violin, viola, flute, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, bassoon, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, drums, and tuned percussion.

E-mails are now being sent to all pupils and their families containing links to the short surveys, which must be completed before February 7.

Council officials say their feedback will help them consider whether to expand the range of instruments on offer to students.

‘We want to hear from families so we can make the best decision for them’

Education committee chairwoman Sonya Warren, said: “We know how valuable and rewarding an experience it is for our children and young people to have the opportunity to learn how to play a musical instrument.

“Before the council can make a decision on whether to expand the instruments on offer, we want to hear from families so we can make the best decision for them.”

By completing the survey individuals will have the opportunity to tell the local authority what they make of the current offering as well as giving their ideas on what other instruments could be included in the programme.

This could can range from piano, guitar and cello to bagpipes, drums or singing.

In November, Moray Council came under pressure to introduce pipes and drums into their music tuition service as the Scottish Government vowed to fund free music tuition for all Scottish pupils.

Moray is one of the only north councils not to offer lessons on these instruments.

Councillors began reaching out to young people to gather their views on the plans after the council’s education committee failed to reach an agreement on the issue.