Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council launch survey on expanding school music tuition

By Michelle Henderson
January 28, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 9:13 pm
Mosstodloch P7's embrace relish in music tuition lessons at school.
Mosstodloch P7's embrace relish in music tuition lessons at school.

Families in Moray are being asked for their views on music tuition in schools.

Moray Council want young people and their parents to take part in two online surveys to help them decide whether to expand their music education programme.

Currently more than 670 pupils across the region’s primary and secondary schools get free music tuition.

Combined, they receive around 335 hours of tuition from dedicated instructors of upper strings, brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.

These include violin, viola, flute, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, bassoon, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, drums, and tuned percussion.

E-mails are now being sent to all pupils and their families containing links to the short surveys, which must be completed before February 7.

Council officials say their feedback will help them consider whether to expand the range of instruments on offer to students.

‘We want to hear from families so we can make the best decision for them’

Education committee chairwoman Sonya Warren, said: “We know how valuable and rewarding an experience it is for our children and young people to have the opportunity to learn how to play a musical instrument.

“Before the council can make a decision on whether to expand the instruments on offer, we want to hear from families so we can make the best decision for them.”

By completing the survey individuals will have the opportunity to tell the local authority what they make of the current offering as well as giving their ideas on what other instruments could be included in the programme.

This could can range from piano, guitar and cello to bagpipes, drums or singing.

In November, Moray Council came under pressure to introduce pipes and drums into their music tuition service as the Scottish Government vowed to fund free music tuition for all Scottish pupils.

Moray is one of the only north councils not to offer lessons on these instruments.

Councillors began reaching out to young people to gather their views on the plans after the council’s education committee failed to reach an agreement on the issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal