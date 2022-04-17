Planning ahead: Information panels for Dufftown heritage trail and holiday lodges at major golf course redevelopment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

Holiday lodges are proposed at Kinloss Country Golf Club and three wind turbines could be built at a site south of Cullen.

Plans are afoot to erect interpretation panels at Mortlach Parish Church as part of a heritage trail.

Planners have also approved a plan to transform the first floor of Forres offices to flats and to install a 20 metres-tall telecommunications mast near Glenrinnes.

Heritage trail

Dufftown and Mortlach Development Trust director Anne Jan Zandstra has submitted an application to erect nine interpretation panels around the Speyside town as part of the proposed heritage trail.

Last June, plans for the creation of a five-mile heritage trail were revealed in efforts to support the revitalisation of the town.

Like many others across the country, Dufftown has suffered badly from the economic downturn.

Each panel will tell visitors about the history of the specific site.

Mr Zandstra said: “I enjoyed learning more about Dufftown’s fascinating history and we want to showcase that through the heritage trail.”

Proposed holiday lodges at Kinloss Country Golf Club

Tommy Dingwall has submitted a planning application to build three holiday lodges at the Kinloss Country Golf Club.

The golf course is currently under construction and major development is being

carried out on the land for dwellings and holiday lodges.

He is being represented by MAKAR for the proposals at the Moray golf club.

The plans include parking, surface water treatment provision, landscaping, woodland removal and new planting.

Last month, golf bosses submitted plans to turn their clubhouse into a house amid security concerns.

This comes after numerous break-ins and damage to property and machinery in recent months.

Three new wind turbines proposed for site south of Cullen

A wind farm with three turbines is being proposed at Deskford.

The application has been submitted by Atmos Consulting Limited on behalf of Andres Puerto for the wind farm at Lurg Hill.

Planning permission was granted previously, following an appeal in February 2019, for five turbines at the site but with a height up to 426ft.

However, after community consultation, the applicant decided to reduce the number of wind turbines and increase the tip height.

Vento Ludens stresses that they are working hard to ensure its proposals maximise the generation of clean power while respecting the local environment.

In the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

A telecommunications mast will be erected on land near a Moray summit, with change of use for offices in Forres High Street approved by planning chiefs.

Telecommunications mast

A 20 metres high telecommunications mast and associated equipment will be installed within a fenced enclosure near mountain Braushie Cree at Glenrinnes.

The application had been submitted by Dot Surveying Limited on behalf of CTIL.

First floor offices to flats

The transformation of first floor offices into two flats has been approved by Moray Council planners.

Kyle Wright had submitted the application for the alternation and change of use for the first floor at a building at 98 High Street in Forres.

Forres town centre has bucked the trend during the pandemic with around six new shops opening.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about?