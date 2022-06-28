IN PICTURES: Royal couple present ‘highest honour’ to Moray voluntary group

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Food Plus was presented with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by the Earl and Countess of Forfar for their dedication throughout the last two years.

Staff and volunteers have been working hard to keep up with demand as the cost of living crisis and the pandemic continue to squeeze households across Moray.

Between April 2021 and March 2022 they received 3,002 referrals and supported 6,728 people of which one-third were under the age of 16.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest honour that a voluntary service can receive in the UK.

Around 244 organisations have been awarded this honour across the country, with Moray Food Plus being named as an essential service in Moray.

Met by voluntary development manager Gillian Pirie, the royal couple aided volunteers in putting together emergency food parcels sent out to people.

Ms Pirie explained the work being carried out at Moray Food Plus is to supply households with enough basics during the cost of living crisis.

The countess helped pack a parcel for people who don’t have the money for hygiene products.

The 11 volunteers presented to meet the royal couple said they were honoured to be recognised for their work every day.

The commotion brought crowds out onto Elgin High Street where the Earl and Countess spoke to people and even petted a dog.