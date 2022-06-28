IN PICTURES: Royal couple present ‘highest honour’ to Moray voluntary group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

IN PICTURES: Royal couple present ‘highest honour’ to Moray voluntary group

By Ross Hempseed
June 28, 2022, 7:51 pm
Volunteers at the Moray Food Plus with the prestigious Queen's Award along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Volunteers at the Moray Food Plus with the prestigious Queen's Award along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Moray Food Plus was presented with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by the Earl and Countess of Forfar for their dedication throughout the last two years.

Staff and volunteers have been working hard to keep up with demand as the cost of living crisis and the pandemic continue to squeeze households across Moray.

Between April 2021 and March 2022 they received 3,002 referrals and supported 6,728 people of which one-third were under the age of 16.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest honour that a voluntary service can receive in the UK.

Around 244 organisations have been awarded this honour across the country, with Moray Food Plus being named as an essential service in Moray.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex  help pack a parcel for the Moray Food Plus. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Met by voluntary development manager Gillian Pirie, the royal couple aided volunteers in putting together emergency food parcels sent out to people.

Ms Pirie explained the work being carried out at Moray Food Plus is to supply households with enough basics during the cost of living crisis.

The countess helped pack a parcel for people who don’t have the money for hygiene products.

The 11 volunteers presented to meet the royal couple said they were honoured to be recognised for their work every day.

The commotion brought crowds out onto Elgin High Street where the Earl and Countess spoke to people and even petted a dog.

The Earl of Wessex  met with the people of Elgin on the High Street. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Voluntary development officer, Gillian Pirie receiving the award on behalf of Moray Food Plus from the Countess of Wessex. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The royal couple were eager to help volunteers with packing up food parcels to send to those in need. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex spoke to volunteers at the Moray Food Plus. Picture by Jason Hedges.

 

