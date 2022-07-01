‘We’re doing the wrong thing’: Delayed hospital discharge adding to £2.5m overspend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘We’re doing the wrong thing’: Delayed hospital discharge adding to £2.5m overspend

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:51 am
Post Thumbnail

Cottage hospitals in Moray are full of people who could be at home but do not have the proper care package in place to support them.

That is the view of Simon Bokor-Ingram, chief officer of Health and Social Care Moray.

His comments came during a meeting of Moray Council’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) this week.

Delayed discharge is adding to the board’s overspend that stands at £2.5 million a year.

Interim chief financial officer Deborah O’Shea told the meeting there was just over £17 million in reserves, but there was a recurring overspend of £2.5 million that needed to be addressed.

Recurring overspend of £2.5m

While accepting there were initiatives in place to support people staying in their own homes as opposed being admitted to hospital, board member Derick Murray wanted action to be taken on the shortfall.

He said: “If we’re going to do more of this it’s going to cost the IJB more.

“It seems the IJB is being asked to do more and more – it’s a particularly difficult task.

“We’re trying to get people out of hospital because it costs a lot of money and trying to keep people at home – it’s a vicious circle.”

Mr Bokor-Ingram said: “If we look at our cottage hospitals at the moment, they’re pretty much full of folk who are delayed in their discharge.

Chief officer of Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram.

“We have people in the most expensive place and it’s the worst place for them as it adds to their deterioration.

“We’re actually doing the wrong thing at the moment.”

He added that a “forensic examination” of the service was needed.

The board is progressing with initiatives including Hospital  Without Walls which focuses on using systems and finding solutions to integrate all aspects of health care including acute, community and social care.

‘Vicious circle’

There is also the Home First scheme that helps people with health issues stay out of hospital.

Progress on the issue will be monitored and reviewed then reported back to the board in six months.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]