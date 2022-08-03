Moray MSP urges drinks giant Diageo to fix Moray’s oldest bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Lochhead MSP has called for drinks giant Diageo to repair the Auld Brig, a local landmark in Keith.

The landmark, built in 1609, is the oldest surviving dated bridge in the county and is classed as a Category-A listed building.

It spans approximately 26ft across the River Isla next to the Commonwealth War Graves in Keith.

However, the bridge is on land owned by drinks giant Diageo, which operates the Strathmill Distillery upstream from the bridge.

Given that the bridge is more than 400 years old, it requires maintenance or could be vulnerable to collapse.

It has prompted Moray MSP Richard Lochhead to voice his concern over the state of the local landmark.

Mr Lochhead has been in touch with Diageo and has been assured that a survey has been carried out and that repairs will be progressed.

‘Ensure it is cared for and preserved for many more years to come’

Diageo has been providing regular updates on plans for work to be carried out, with Mr Lochhead urging the company to ensure repairs are carried out quickly.

Mr Lochhead said: “The Auld Brig is an important local landmark in Keith and has played a big part in the town’s history.

“Understandably, residents and community groups are keen to ensure that it is looked after and properly maintained.

“In recent weeks I’ve been contacted by constituents who have expressed concern at the current condition of the bridge and they asked that I make representations to ensure repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

“With the bridge being over 400 years old, it is important that Diageo ensure it is cared for and preserved for many more years to come.

“I’m grateful to Diageo for their correspondence on this issue so far and the company has confirmed that following a survey of the bridge, maintenance and repairs will be progressed.

“I hope that in light of concerns within the community these works will be expedited and the bridge returned to good condition as soon as possible.”

A Diageo spokeswoman said: “Survey work on the Auld Brig has already been carried out and we plan to progress with any repairs that are required to maintain the bridge.”