Moray MSP urges drinks giant Diageo to fix Moray’s oldest bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray MSP urges drinks giant Diageo to fix Moray’s oldest bridge

By Ross Hempseed
August 3, 2022, 5:39 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 8:34 pm
auld brig richard lochhead
Richard Lochhead MSP has called for repairs to be carried out on the Auld Brig in Keith. Picture by Jasperimage.

Richard Lochhead MSP has called for drinks giant Diageo to repair the Auld Brig, a local landmark in Keith.

The landmark, built in 1609, is the oldest surviving dated bridge in the county and is classed as a Category-A listed building.

It spans approximately 26ft across the River Isla next to the Commonwealth War Graves in Keith.

However, the bridge is on land owned by drinks giant Diageo, which operates the Strathmill Distillery upstream from the bridge.

Given that the bridge is more than 400 years old, it requires maintenance or could be vulnerable to collapse.

It has prompted Moray MSP Richard Lochhead to voice his concern over the state of the local landmark.

Mr Lochhead has been in touch with Diageo and has been assured that a survey has been carried out and that repairs will be progressed.

‘Ensure it is cared for and preserved for many more years to come’

Diageo has been providing regular updates on plans for work to be carried out, with Mr Lochhead urging the company to ensure repairs are carried out quickly.

Mr Lochhead said: “The Auld Brig is an important local landmark in Keith and has played a big part in the town’s history.

“Understandably, residents and community groups are keen to ensure that it is looked after and properly maintained.

“In recent weeks I’ve been contacted by constituents who have expressed concern at the current condition of the bridge and they asked that I make representations to ensure repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

The Auld Brig is over 412 years old and considered Moray’s oldest bridge. Picture by Jasperimage.

“With the bridge being over 400 years old, it is important that Diageo ensure it is cared for and preserved for many more years to come.

“I’m grateful to Diageo for their correspondence on this issue so far and the company has confirmed that following a survey of the bridge, maintenance and repairs will be progressed.

“I hope that in light of concerns within the community these works will be expedited and the bridge returned to good condition as soon as possible.”

A Diageo spokeswoman said: “Survey work on the Auld Brig has already been carried out and we plan to progress with any repairs that are required to maintain the bridge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]