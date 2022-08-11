Three cockerels ‘dumped’ without food or shelter on Dava Way in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Three cockerels ‘dumped’ without food or shelter on Dava Way in Moray

By Cameron Roy
August 11, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 8:15 pm
The three cockerels have been dumped. Supplied by Helen Gill.
The three cockerels have been dumped. Supplied by Helen Gill.

Three cockerels have been reportedly “dumped” without food or shelter on the Dava Way in Moray.

The birds have been spotted on the 24-mile path that follows the route of the former Highland railway line between Grantown and Forres.

Helen Gill, from Grantown-on-Spey, saw the roosters on Wednesday between the road and the old railway line – which was closed in 1965.

Cockerels are domesticated animals and cannot survive in the wild, which prompted concerns.

Friendly birds were thirsty

Mrs Gill told the Press and Journal: “They came over to the car, and I had some water for them, which they drank, so they must have been thirsty.

“These birds have obviously lived near and been around people.

“Having grown up on a farm, I know cockerels can be quite annoying by crowing in the morning when you least want them to.

The cockerels were thirsty. Supplied by Helen Gill.

“And if you have several in a small area, they can start fighting with one another. But if you have them in a large enough area, and they have their own territory, they are fine.

“And these these three were getting on rather well, because they’re obviously out in the wild, and I would imagine they must be petrified.”

In an appeal on social media, Mrs Gill wrote: “Does anyone know why there are three  cockerels at the entrance to the Dava Way?”

Other people quickly replied that they had also spotted the cockerels before.

The Dava Way is a popular spot for walkers.

‘It’s a horrible death sentence’

The 67-year-old added: “And it’s just it’s so very, very, very sad that people are doing that.

“The honorable thing to do if you cannot care for them anymore is to find a new home for them or to have them euthanized properly.

“These animals are just going to die, and it’s a horrible death sentence. It’s either going to be a tick infestation, foxes, or worse still – thirst.

However, when Mrs Gill returned on Thursday, the cockerels had gone. She was unable to go searching but believes they could still be in the area.

SSPCA ‘not aware’ of cockerels

Although some of the comments on social media suggested the dumped cockerels had been reported to the Scottish SPCA, the charity says they are “not aware” of any such report from the area.

They said that they are only able to provide a comment on incidents that were reported to them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]