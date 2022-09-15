Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps down

By Michelle Henderson
September 15, 2022, 8:29 pm Updated: September 15, 2022, 9:02 pm
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Campaigners behind the creation of a popular skate park in Keith have revealed they are stepping away from the project in hopes of passing it onto the next generation.

Skating facilities at Cuthil Park were transformed by the Keith Rollerbladers, BMX and Skateboarders group (Kerb) after it fell into a state of disrepair.

For the last eight years, campaigners have secured investment of about £150,000 into the project to help provide a community asset for the young people of Keith.

However, with their annual general meeting less than two weeks away, all committee members have revealed they are stepping down, potentially leaving the future of the popular park in jeopardy.

 

The future of the skate park, located at Cuthil Park, hangs in the balance as the entire committee prepares to step down. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Speaking about the decision, secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do.

She said: “When we first started off, we thought were only going to have to replace one ramp but actually once we started, we realised the whole skate park needed done. We ended up developing the whole skate park so it has been completely refurbished.

The group issued an appeal that year calling for people to join the committee to ensure the park never falls into a state of disrepair again.

Paving the way for the next generation

Mrs Paton-Cruickshank admits the committee had planned to step down in 2020, however, in the wake of the Covid pandemic they felt it wasn’t the right time.

The group issued an appeal that year calling for people to join the committee to ensure the park never falls into a state of disrepair again.

She says the decision to leave hasn’t been easy but feels the time is right.

❌️Very important message.❌️Please read.With the AGM coming up soon we just want to remind people that we have all…

Posted by Keith Kerbs Moray on Thursday, 1 September 2022

“We feel like we have done what we set out to do,” she added.

“Times have changed for us, we all have different family commitments, our kids are grown up now and haven’t used the skate park in some time.

“You never really want to step down as such but you just hope that somebody takes it over so it doesn’t have to close.”

The group first began fundraising for the venture in 2014, with aspirations of replacing one ramp at the park.

Mrs Paton-Cruickshank warns that without a committee, the future of the park hangs in the balance. Picture by Jason Hedges.

However, as time went on, the dedicated group of campaigners found the entire park was in desperate need of a transformation.

In 2018, the park reopened to the public, proving to be a popular hotspot for the young people of the Moray town.

With the entire committee preparing to step down at their AGM on September 26, the future of the park now hangs in the balance.

Search for new custodians begins

The secretary is hopeful someone will step forward to take it off their hands and secure the future for the skate park.

However, she says they will reach out to fellow park owners to help secure the park’s future.

She added: “It would be a shame to lose the skate park, especially after all the funding that not only ourselves that have done but the local community. If there isn’t a committee then the ramps have to go, so there has to be a committee to keep it open.

The skate park was reopened to the public in 2018 following an extensive renovation and has proved a popular commodity in the community. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“I think that all that would really need to be done for the skate park is to keep funding for liability insurance.

“We’re just glad to have kept the skate park in Keith for such a long time because its well-used and it’s a good space for the kids to go rather than going about on the streets. We have had a lot of fun doing it.

“Parents have been a great help and Keith has been really supporting and helped us. I really do hope that someone comes on board.”

