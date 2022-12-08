Council calls on First Minister to give £20 million referendum cash to Scottish local authorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Council calls on First Minister to give £20 million referendum cash to Scottish local authorities

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 7:44 am
Moray Council will lobby the First Minister to give £20 million for a Scottish independence referendum to local authorities to help with the cost of living crisis.
Moray Council will lobby the First Minister to give £20 million for a Scottish independence referendum to local authorities to help with the cost of living crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon will be urged to give £20 million set aside for a Scottish independence referendum to councils.

Members at a meeting of Moray Council this week voted by 15 to 10 to write to the First Minister calling for the money to be used to deal with the cost of living crisis.

There was one abstention.

The motion was put forward by Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

He said: “It would see Moray Council get £400,000 to put to good use, feeding needy children and heating the homes of the elderly.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.

“We need to put the needs of the people of Moray first.”

Mr Keith was seconded by independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

He said: “I stood as a councillor to enhance services and defend jobs.

“But it is very sad and depressing that every year we face cuts to our budget.

“The north and north-east have been short-changed time and time again by Cosla and the Scottish Government.

£400,000 for cost of living crisis

“You are left wondering why, after devolution, we feel as far away from Holyrood and Edinburgh as we did from Westminster and London.”

SNP councillor for Forres Scott Lawrence felt people voted for the party in national elections because of a  referendum promise.

He said: “I know £400,000 is a lot of money, but the cost of democratic choice is priceless.”

SNP member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter put forward an amendment.

He proposed the council noted the referendum cash, but not to lobby Ms Sturgeon.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter.

Mr Leadbitter said: “£20 million across the whole of Scotland as a way of supporting the cost of living crisis?

“That’s been caused by long-standing UK Government policies.”

He added the Scottish Government is spending £600 million on welfare services to help mitigate cost of living issues.

Members voted to lobby the First Minister asking for the money to be distributed to local authorities based on population.

