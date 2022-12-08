Council calls on First Minister to give £20 million referendum cash to Scottish local authorities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon will be urged to give £20 million set aside for a Scottish independence referendum to councils.

Members at a meeting of Moray Council this week voted by 15 to 10 to write to the First Minister calling for the money to be used to deal with the cost of living crisis.

There was one abstention.

The motion was put forward by Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

He said: “It would see Moray Council get £400,000 to put to good use, feeding needy children and heating the homes of the elderly.

“We need to put the needs of the people of Moray first.”

Mr Keith was seconded by independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

He said: “I stood as a councillor to enhance services and defend jobs.

“But it is very sad and depressing that every year we face cuts to our budget.

“The north and north-east have been short-changed time and time again by Cosla and the Scottish Government.

£400,000 for cost of living crisis

“You are left wondering why, after devolution, we feel as far away from Holyrood and Edinburgh as we did from Westminster and London.”

SNP councillor for Forres Scott Lawrence felt people voted for the party in national elections because of a referendum promise.

He said: “I know £400,000 is a lot of money, but the cost of democratic choice is priceless.”

SNP member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter put forward an amendment.

He proposed the council noted the referendum cash, but not to lobby Ms Sturgeon.

Mr Leadbitter said: “£20 million across the whole of Scotland as a way of supporting the cost of living crisis?

“That’s been caused by long-standing UK Government policies.”

He added the Scottish Government is spending £600 million on welfare services to help mitigate cost of living issues.

Members voted to lobby the First Minister asking for the money to be distributed to local authorities based on population.