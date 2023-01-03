Charity appeals for help to cover poorly Elgin dog’s vet bills – as surgery brought forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity appeals for help to cover poorly Elgin dog’s vet bills – as surgery brought forward

By Chloe Irvine
January 3, 2023, 12:08 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 4:20 pm
Meeko the French bulldog with his foster carer Katie Holmes
Baark are asking for help to pay an Elgin dog's vet bills. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A north-east animal rescue charity is appealing for help to cover a dog’s £4,000 vet bill.

Banff and Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Kennels (Barrk) took in three-year-old French bulldog Meeko last month and it quickly became clear he had a number of severe health problems.

Although Barrk was aware he had some skin problems, after he’d been signed into their care the team discovered he also has a chronic ear complaint and BOAS (brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome), which affects his ability to breathe.

Meeko the French bulldog putting his paws up on a coffee table with a remote control on the table
Meeko putting his paws up on the coffee table. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now Meeko is undergoing urgent surgery tomorrow to rectify the problems his conditions have caused including extensive scarring to his larynx.

The operation originally be scheduled for later this month, but has been moved forward after he took a turn for the worse.

Baark is desperately seeking donations to cover the cost of the procedure.

‘Red raw skin, sick every day’

Katie Holmes is fostering Meeko at her home in Elgin, and said he was in agony when he first arrived – and still struggles with his health on a daily basis.

She said: “When he first came, he hadn’t been on the medication he should’ve been having, so I took him down to the vet.

“His skin was red raw because he was scratching himself, his ears were inflamed and really full, he was in a lot of pain.

“He’s on two tablets a day for his skin, then he’s got BOAS, he’s got medication for being sick because he can’t breathe right, there’s not a day he isn’t sick.”

Meeko giving his paw to foster carer Katie Holmes
Meeko giving his paw to foster carer Katie Holmes. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Despite his health problems, Meeko is a good-natured pooch.

Ms Holmes, who is disabled, said: “He’s got such a loveable nature, he’s constantly with me, he’ll jump onto my wheelchair on my knee, on the bed he curls up next to my neck.

“I thought I’d lost him the other day, I was trying to bend over the bed to look for him and he’d crept under the quilt and he was at the bottom of the bed.

“It was so funny, all I got was him poking his head out and he started panting and came licking me,” she said.

‘Happiest little dog you could ever meet’

Due to the number of health issues Meeko contends with, Ms Holmes doesn’t think he’ll ever go up for adoption, so she’s going to foster him long-term.

“He’s got such a lot going on, he’s never going to be able to be put up for adoption.

“I said ‘I’ll long-term foster him, I’ll treat him as my own’ but with me being disabled, I can’t afford (vet) bills like that.”

Elizabeth Mackenzie, secretary for Barrk, explained Meeko will medication for the rest of his life.

She praised Meeko’s attitude throughout the challenges that’s been thrown at him.

“He’s just the happiest little dog you could ever meet, considering he must be in a lot of discomfort he’s just a happy, happy dog. For a little dog, he’s got a big character.”

Last year, Ms Mackenzie revealed a surge in demand after more people got dogs during the pandemic and then realised they couldn’t look after them when they returned to the workplace.

Donations to Barrk can be made through Amazon Smile and JustGiving or by calling 01261 815373

Editor's Picks

Most Commented