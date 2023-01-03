Charity appeals for help to cover poorly Elgin dog’s vet bills – as surgery brought forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east animal rescue charity is appealing for help to cover a dog’s £4,000 vet bill.

Banff and Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Kennels (Barrk) took in three-year-old French bulldog Meeko last month and it quickly became clear he had a number of severe health problems.

Although Barrk was aware he had some skin problems, after he’d been signed into their care the team discovered he also has a chronic ear complaint and BOAS (brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome), which affects his ability to breathe.

Now Meeko is undergoing urgent surgery tomorrow to rectify the problems his conditions have caused including extensive scarring to his larynx.

The operation originally be scheduled for later this month, but has been moved forward after he took a turn for the worse.

Baark is desperately seeking donations to cover the cost of the procedure.

‘Red raw skin, sick every day’

Katie Holmes is fostering Meeko at her home in Elgin, and said he was in agony when he first arrived – and still struggles with his health on a daily basis.

She said: “When he first came, he hadn’t been on the medication he should’ve been having, so I took him down to the vet.

“His skin was red raw because he was scratching himself, his ears were inflamed and really full, he was in a lot of pain.

“He’s on two tablets a day for his skin, then he’s got BOAS, he’s got medication for being sick because he can’t breathe right, there’s not a day he isn’t sick.”

Despite his health problems, Meeko is a good-natured pooch.

Ms Holmes, who is disabled, said: “He’s got such a loveable nature, he’s constantly with me, he’ll jump onto my wheelchair on my knee, on the bed he curls up next to my neck.

“I thought I’d lost him the other day, I was trying to bend over the bed to look for him and he’d crept under the quilt and he was at the bottom of the bed.

“It was so funny, all I got was him poking his head out and he started panting and came licking me,” she said.

‘Happiest little dog you could ever meet’

Due to the number of health issues Meeko contends with, Ms Holmes doesn’t think he’ll ever go up for adoption, so she’s going to foster him long-term.

“He’s got such a lot going on, he’s never going to be able to be put up for adoption.

“I said ‘I’ll long-term foster him, I’ll treat him as my own’ but with me being disabled, I can’t afford (vet) bills like that.”

Elizabeth Mackenzie, secretary for Barrk, explained Meeko will medication for the rest of his life.

She praised Meeko’s attitude throughout the challenges that’s been thrown at him.

“He’s just the happiest little dog you could ever meet, considering he must be in a lot of discomfort he’s just a happy, happy dog. For a little dog, he’s got a big character.”

Last year, Ms Mackenzie revealed a surge in demand after more people got dogs during the pandemic and then realised they couldn’t look after them when they returned to the workplace.

Donations to Barrk can be made through Amazon Smile and JustGiving or by calling 01261 815373