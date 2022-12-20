Huge emergency services operation in Garmouth may have been sparked by seal in River Spey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A huge emergency service operation was launched in Garmouth amid concerns for a person in the River Spey, which rescuers now believe may have been a seal.

Police, fire and rescue, the Coastguard and a helicopter descended on the village after a report was made of someone calling out for help from the water.

Roads were also closed in the Moray community as crews worked at the scene.

Emergency services spent almost three hours scanning the area after getting the call at 3:30pm.

However, the search was suspended at 6:15pm after emergency services found no signs of a person and suspect it may have been a seal.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “There’s an incident that’s been completed that was just looking for what may have been a seal.

“It was a search for someone who is believed to have called for help, but we’ve had helicopters, lifeboats, police and the fire service and nothing has been found.

“We’ve covered the area at a high detection rate with nothing found in that area.

“Police have had no reports of missing persons in the area, so we’re looking to suspend the search pending further information.”

Fochabers fire station cancelled a community event in the village so they could join the operation, instead encouraging people to attend at 6pm tomorrow.