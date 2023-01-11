‘It stinks of diesel’: New Elgin residents warned against drinking tap water as Scottish Water investigate

Hundreds of households woke up to find bottles of water on their doorstep today – along with a letter warning them not to drink from the tap.
Scottish Water is investigating after homes in the Thornhill Drive area of New Elgin reported a change in the taste and odour of their water supply last night.
More than 500 homes and businesses are affected, with bottled water being distributed throughout the area.
Water quality samples have been taken and are currently being analysed.
Depending on the results of the first and second set of water samples – which will be tested early tomorrow – restrictions may be lifted.
An on-site support centre has been open throughout the day for those who need assistance, and Scottish Water teams have dropped off another batch of bottled water.
Homes supplied with bottles of water
Residents throughout Thornhill Drive told The P&J the water smells funny, with others suggesting it was similar to diesel.
One resident said: “It just gave a funny smell when you’re running the tap, I didn’t know what it was.
He said: “I made a cup of coffee and halfway through my daughter-in-law contacted us to say ‘don’t touch the water, there’s something wrong with it.’
“The smell was stronger after you heated it up in the kettle because you could smell it vividly then, it was just a strange smell, very weird.”
Another resident said her children have travelled over to Findhorn so they can have showers.
One resident in the Grange estate, found 12 bottles of water on her doorstep this morning.
“It must be serious, and it stinks of diesel,” she said.
“We’re literally not allowed to do anything but flush the toilet, which I’m grateful for though.”
‘Working hard to restore services’
Scottish Water’s customer service general manager, Kevin Roy, said: “Public health is our absolute priority and we are working hard to restore normal water service and lift the precautionary notice as soon as possible, in consultation with public health specialists at NHS Grampian.
“I appreciate the situation will be causing significant inconvenience and concern – and we will continue to supply customer with bottled water to help as far as we can until normal service is restored.
“Thank you once again to our customers for their patience and understanding while we complete our investigations and analysis of the water samples that have been taken.”
Some households may experience a loss of water supply, low pressure or discolouration while the investigation is carried out.
We are working hard to identify the problem in #IV30 #Elgin and to restore supplies to normal and would like to apologise to all affected customers for any disruption caused. Please see map of impacted areas attached. Further updates to follow – https://t.co/5wxoAokGRs pic.twitter.com/kGJ78TCaXR
— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 11, 2023
Full list of 23 affected postcodes
- IV30 6GT
- IV30 6GS
- IV30 6GQ
- IV30 6LF
- IV30 6LJ
- IV30 6LD
- IV30 6GZ
- IV30 6GW
- IV30 6LH
- IV30 6LL
- IV30 6LE
- IV30 6GU
- IV30 6LG
- IV30 6LW
- IV30 6LY
- IV30 6GR
- IV30 6GY
- IV30 6GX
- IV30 6LB
- IV30 6LT
- IV30 6LX
- IV30 6BF
- IV30 6DX
