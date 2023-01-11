‘It stinks of diesel’: New Elgin residents warned against drinking tap water as Scottish Water investigate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of households woke up to find bottles of water on their doorstep today – along with a letter warning them not to drink from the tap.

Scottish Water is investigating after homes in the Thornhill Drive area of New Elgin reported a change in the taste and odour of their water supply last night.

More than 500 homes and businesses are affected, with bottled water being distributed throughout the area.

Water quality samples have been taken and are currently being analysed.

Depending on the results of the first and second set of water samples – which will be tested early tomorrow – restrictions may be lifted.

An on-site support centre has been open throughout the day for those who need assistance, and Scottish Water teams have dropped off another batch of bottled water.

Homes supplied with bottles of water

Residents throughout Thornhill Drive told The P&J the water smells funny, with others suggesting it was similar to diesel.

One resident said: “It just gave a funny smell when you’re running the tap, I didn’t know what it was.

He said: “I made a cup of coffee and halfway through my daughter-in-law contacted us to say ‘don’t touch the water, there’s something wrong with it.’

“The smell was stronger after you heated it up in the kettle because you could smell it vividly then, it was just a strange smell, very weird.”

Another resident said her children have travelled over to Findhorn so they can have showers.

One resident in the Grange estate, found 12 bottles of water on her doorstep this morning.

“It must be serious, and it stinks of diesel,” she said.

“We’re literally not allowed to do anything but flush the toilet, which I’m grateful for though.”

‘Working hard to restore services’

Scottish Water’s customer service general manager, Kevin Roy, said: “Public health is our absolute priority and we are working hard to restore normal water service and lift the precautionary notice as soon as possible, in consultation with public health specialists at NHS Grampian.

“I appreciate the situation will be causing significant inconvenience and concern – and we will continue to supply customer with bottled water to help as far as we can until normal service is restored.

“Thank you once again to our customers for their patience and understanding while we complete our investigations and analysis of the water samples that have been taken.”

Some households may experience a loss of water supply, low pressure or discolouration while the investigation is carried out.

We are working hard to identify the problem in #IV30 #Elgin and to restore supplies to normal and would like to apologise to all affected customers for any disruption caused. Please see map of impacted areas attached. Further updates to follow – https://t.co/5wxoAokGRs pic.twitter.com/kGJ78TCaXR — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 11, 2023

Full list of 23 affected postcodes

IV30 6GT

IV30 6GS

IV30 6GQ

IV30 6LF

IV30 6LJ

IV30 6LD

IV30 6GZ

IV30 6GW

IV30 6LH

IV30 6LL

IV30 6LE

IV30 6GU

IV30 6LG

IV30 6LW

IV30 6LY

IV30 6GR

IV30 6GY

IV30 6GX

IV30 6LB

IV30 6LT

IV30 6LX

IV30 6BF

IV30 6DX

More as we get it.