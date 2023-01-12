Over £500,000 to be spent on two electric buses for Moray bus revolution project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two electric buses costing over £560,000 will be purchased as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

The £100 million Moray deal has set aside £4 million to the bus revolution project which aims to increase numbers of those using public transport.

Converting to low-carbon vehicles, it hopes to reduce transport barriers for residents and reduce the environmental impact of transport.

Moray Council has now awarded a contract to Crawley-based EVM Direct to supply the buses.

New on-demand services

The project has been a welcome announcement for many Moray residents as those without a car struggle to access health services, work and education.

Other buses have already been ordered to carry out a circular route from Cullen to Keith running from Monday to Friday until 9.15pm.

Running door-to-door, the new bus services will enhance those that already operate in the Buckie, Elgin, Forres Keith and Speyside areas.

The service will allow people to call up and book a journey up to four weeks in advance and no later than 3pm on the day prior to their trip.

It is believed the two new electric buses from EVM Direct will cover Buckie, Keith and Speyside.

Last year it was said they will be available for on-demand journeys between 6.30am and 8.30pm with people able to book through an app.

Employers will also be able to request transport for workers before 6.30am and after 6.30pm.

Moray Council has said they cannot yet comment on those details, but said there will be more information being released soon.