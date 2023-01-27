Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade links

David Mackay By David Mackay
January 27, 2023, 11:53 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 6:04 pm
Elgin City North councillor Jérémie Fernandes is among those leading the calls for Moray Council to sever ties with the fund.
Moray Council will debate severing ties with the controversial Dick Bequest next week due to its links with the slave trade.

Moray Council will debate severing ties with the controversial Dick Bequest next week due to its links with the slave trade.

The £1.8 million fund was established almost 200 years ago following the death of Forres-born merchant James Dick to provide grants to teachers and schools across the north-east.

However, the money and the grants from it have recently attracted controversy due to the money from it being directly traced back to the Caribbean slave trade.

There have been calls to return the money due to Jamaica following the revelations.

The Press & Journal’s politics podcast, The Stooshie, examined the issue about what should happen next with the fund in a recent episode.

What happens next with Dick Bequest?

The future of the fund has already been thrown into doubt after groups confirmed they would no longer appoint trustees to it to act as their representatives.

Extensive research discovered Mr Dick had a business partnership with Robert Milligan, whose statue was removed by the Museum of London due to his links with slavery.

Aberdeen University and the Society of Writers (WS Society) have already pulled out of the bequest.

Previously, 10 governors were appointed to oversee the fund with five from the WS Society, two from Aberdeen University and three put forward from Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

Next week Moray Council will discuss withdrawing their own membership after a motion was tabled by SNP councillors Jérémie Fernandes and John Stuart.

Aberdeen University has already cut ties with the Dick Bequest. Image: DC Thomson

The proposals call for the local authority to revoke its membership from the bequest’s board and reiterate their request that it be wound up.

Mr Fernandes said: “Cutting ties with the trust and revoking the appointment is the right thing to do. The trust is already dead. It cannot operate with only two trustees.

“I hear concerns about how we will replace the fund. This question is neither here nor there, because the money was never ours to spend in the first place.

“It is morally wrong for any organisation to benefit from the profits of slavery and I know that many councillors are uncomfortable with Moray Council keeping ties with the Dick Bequest.”

Moray Council previously debated its future membership of the Dick Bequest in October 2021.

At the time, members agreed to lobby the bequest’s governors and the Scottish Government to request that the fund be redirected to Jamaica.

However, councillors also agreed to continue nominating a representative to the board until it is wound up.

