£40,000 cost to Moray Council for staff day off to celebrate King’s coronation

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 5:06 pm
The coronation in May could be costly for Moray Council.
The coronation in May could be costly for Moray Council.

Giving staff an extra day’s leave to mark the coronation of King Charles III will cost Moray Council about £40,000.

Councillors will be asked to grant all employees time off on Monday, May 8 for the celebration at a meeting this week.

People who have to work on that day will be able to take it at another time.

Part-time staff will receive their equivalent hours off.

£40,000 cost

May 8 has already been declared a bank holiday by the UK and Scottish governments.

The local authority needs to save around £28 million over the next two years if it is to balance the books

In a report, the local authority’s corporate management team issues a warning on the financial risk of the £40,000 spend.

Councillors are expected to make a decision this week on whether to grant an extra day off for staff to celebrate the King’s coronation. Image: Moray Council

They ask councillors whether a decision could be put back until after the budget is set on March 1.

The council gave extra leave to staff for the Queen’s funeral in September, the platinum jubilee in June, the diamond jubilee in 2012 and the royal wedding in 2011.

Councillors have the option of moving the May Day public holiday from Monday 1 to Monday 8 to coincide with the coronation celebrations.

The move would be cost-neutral and is being looked at by two other local authorities.

Financial warning

However, it is likely to be perceived negatively by staff and would be a change from previous practice.

The report states an additional day of annual leave will incur extra expenditure for the council.

It said: “This will vary for each service and it is very difficult to provide an accurate estimate of costs.

“But based on the employees who worked on May Day 2022, it is estimated to be in the region of £40,000”.

Both UK and Scottish governments have declared 8 May a bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The council recognises seven public holidays.

They are January 1 and 2, Good Friday, May Day, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Hogmanay.

Employees required to work those days get double time and compensatory time off.

If an additional day off is agreed, the council will need approval from the Scottish Government to close its schools.

