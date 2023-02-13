Sunshine on Leith to shine in Elgin Town Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone’s favourite musical Sunshine on Leith is coming to Elgin Town Hall to take the audience on an “exciting and emotional” journey.

Elgin Musical Theatre have been rehearsing since August to bring the hit musical to Moray’s capital.

The story, made into a 2013 blockbuster, follows two soldiers Davy and Ally who are struggling to adapt after returning to Edinburgh from a tour in Afghanistan.

Janice Anderson, Elgin Musical Theatre sectretary praised the talent of those involved in the play.

She said: “It’s going to be fantastic, there’s quite a large ensemble, we’ve got some lovely dancers, we’ve got a super choreographer and musical director.

“We’ve got a super cast, some very young, enthusiastic and talented people, we’ve done a whole show run-through, the visuals and the vocals are very strong.”

Last year, the theatre group brought The Wizard of Oz to Elgin, with Gary Collins as the the tinman and Gregor Lawson was the scarecrow.

Now in this year’s performance, they’re playing the leading roles as Davy and Ally.

‘Reduced to tears by the songs’

Ms Anderson revealed during the rehearsal people were reduced to tears during some of the songs.

“It should be an exciting and emotional journey, we had a few folk reduced to tears the singing, some of the songs are quite emotional and the way they’re acted is super.”

The cost of a ticket is £15 for adults and £12 for those under the age of 16.

Ms Anderson stressed that the tickets are worth the price they’re at due to the expense to run this play and the dedication from the cast.

“Some people think ‘it’s amateur theatre, why am I paying £15 for a ticket?’, but I don’t think people realise how much it costs to put on a show. It can be in the region of £20,000-£50,000.

“It’s quite a gamble, but the last few shows we’ve done have sold really well and the young production team we’ve got are really talented.

“We’ve been rehearsing since August twice a week, it’s a huge time commitment for everybody even through the costumes, props, scene sets, it isn’t just the main characters.

“For amateurs and people who are working at the same time, it’s quite a commitment and it’s really rewarding to have the ticket sales we have now,” she explained.

She added that tickets to Sunshine on Leith have “almost sold out” so those who wish to come along should grab their tickets while they still can.

Sunshine on Leith will run from March 1 to March 4.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or on Elgin Musical Theatre’s website.