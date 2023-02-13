Sunshine on Leith to shine in Elgin Town Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Sunshine on Leith to shine in Elgin Town Hall

By Chloe Irvine
February 13, 2023, 5:10 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 9:55 am
Elgin Town Hall is set to welcome Sunshine on Leith.Image: Sam Smallwood.
Elgin Town Hall is set to welcome Sunshine on Leith.Image: Sam Smallwood.

Everyone’s favourite musical Sunshine on Leith is coming to Elgin Town Hall to take the audience on an “exciting and emotional” journey.

Elgin Musical Theatre have been rehearsing since August to bring the hit musical to Moray’s capital.

The story, made into a 2013 blockbuster, follows two soldiers Davy and Ally who are struggling to adapt after returning to Edinburgh from a tour in Afghanistan.

Janice Anderson, Elgin Musical Theatre sectretary praised the talent of those involved in the play.

She said: “It’s going to be fantastic, there’s quite a large ensemble, we’ve got some lovely dancers, we’ve got a super choreographer and musical director.

“We’ve got a super cast, some very young, enthusiastic and talented people, we’ve done a whole show run-through, the visuals and the vocals are very strong.”

Elgin town hall where Sunshine on Leith will be performed. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last year, the theatre group brought The Wizard of Oz to Elgin, with Gary Collins as the the tinman and Gregor Lawson was the scarecrow.

Now in this year’s performance, they’re playing the leading roles as Davy and Ally.

‘Reduced to tears by the songs’

Ms Anderson revealed during the rehearsal people were reduced to tears during some of the songs.

“It should be an exciting and emotional journey, we had a few folk reduced to tears the singing, some of the songs are quite emotional and the way they’re acted is super.”

The cost of a ticket is £15 for adults and £12 for those under the age of 16.

Ms Anderson stressed that the tickets are worth the price they’re at due to the expense to run this play and the dedication from the cast.

“Some people think ‘it’s amateur theatre, why am I paying £15 for a ticket?’, but I don’t think people realise how much it costs to put on a show. It can be in the region of £20,000-£50,000.

“It’s quite a gamble, but the last few shows we’ve done have sold really well and the young production team we’ve got are really talented.

“We’ve been rehearsing since August twice a week, it’s a huge time commitment for everybody even through the costumes, props, scene sets, it isn’t just the main characters.

“For amateurs and people who are working at the same time, it’s quite a commitment and it’s really rewarding to have the ticket sales we have now,” she explained.

She added that tickets to Sunshine on Leith have “almost sold out” so those who wish to come along should grab their tickets while they still can.

Sunshine on Leith will run from March 1 to March 4.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or on Elgin Musical Theatre’s website. 

 

