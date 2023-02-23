Campaigners’ delight after victory in ‘David vs Goliath’ battle to stop houses being built on Moray woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Campaigners’ delight after victory in ‘David vs Goliath’ battle to stop houses being built on Moray woodland

By Stuart Findlay
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.

Campaigners have triumphed in a two-year legal battle against Moray Council to stop new houses being built on woodland.

Morlich Homes was hoping to build seven four-bedroom detached homes near Station Road in Portessie.

The application had initially been refused by the council in December 2020.

But the developer appealed and the decision was overturned by the council’s planning review body by five votes to three in November 2021.

That decision was met with outrage by campaign group Save Slochy Woodlands and a legal challenge to the Court of Session followed.

The court has now ruled in the campaigners’ favour.

How have the campaigners reacted?

A petition against the developer’s plans gathered nearly 6,000 signatures.

The likes of Dr Amir Khan and conservationist Chris Packham backed the campaign to save Slochy Woodlands.

In the 15-page ruling in the case, it is stated: “The decision of the Moray Local Review Board constitutes an error of law, and must be quashed.”

The result has been celebrated by the Save Slochy Woodlands group, who described it as a “David vs Goliath” battle.

Our coverage of the dispute.

Stephanie Lindsay, chairperson of the group, said: “This judgment confirms that this is a site worth saving and fighting for.

“It also demonstrates to me that people power is real and can effect change.

“One voice can make all the difference. And it is why we need to continue using our voices for those who cannot.”

The group’s legal representative Hannah Moneagle added: “This was very much a case of David vs Goliath, a campaign which has spanned nearly two years to save a local greenspace and woodland during a climate emergency and a biodiversity crisis.

“We are fully supportive of today’s decision and pleased for the Save Slochy Woodlands campaign group who have showed great tenacity throughout to help their community and the planet.”

Developer to look elsewhere

The local review body had previously granted consent for the development based on “community benefit”.

Housing and the impact of the school roll were part of this.

But the school roll would have only increased by three pupils and the area had not been zoned for housing.

Artist impression of the homes. Image: Morlich Homes

The campaign group argued that building the homes on woodland was unnecessary and would harm local wildlife.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “While it’s disappointing that the process of the Moray Local Review Body has been questioned, there is now an opportunity to revisit the matter and clarify the material considerations on this particular decision.

“How that process is taken forward for the review board will now be considered further and shared in due course.”

Morlich Homes will now look for alternative opportunities for housing in the local area.

A spokeswoman for the developer said: “We were disappointed to learn of the decision against Moray Council as we believed they had a robust defence for the action raised against them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Famous Grouse bird
GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council housing rents expected to rise by 3.5%
St Peter's Roman Catholic primary school in Buckie from the outside which was graded 'weak' during inspection
Buckie primary school ordered to improve after being graded 'weak' in all areas of…
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2
A 5% rise in council tax is being proposes by Moray Council.
5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield boss Innes Smith reveals what he would say to next first minister if…
Former RAF Lossiemouth reserve Lottie Betthel with her pet dog
Former RAF Lossiemouth reservist receives award for services to veteran support charity
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
2
energy vouchers
More than £15 million worth of energy vouchers not redeemed in north and north-east

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Post Thumbnail
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented