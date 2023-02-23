Mixed-use site in Inverness city centre under hammer at guide price of £570,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed-use site in Inverness city centre under hammer at guide price of £570,000

By Keith Findlay
February 23, 2023, 6:00 am
1-5 Union Street, Inverness. Image: Liquorice Media
1-5 Union Street, Inverness. Image: Liquorice Media

A building that is home to six businesses in the heart of Inverness is up for auction next week, with a guide price of £570,000.

Tenants include Caledonian Sleeper Services and a barbershop.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is putting the mixed-use office and retail “investment opportunity” at 1-5 Union Street under the hammer through SDL Property Auctions.

The Category B listed building – directly opposite Inverness Railway Station – is currently earning the unnamed seller rent totalling £67,250 a year, Shepherd said.

We anticipate keen interest in this lot when it goes under the hammer.”

Neil Calder, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

But the estimated potential rental value is £75,250 annually, which Shepherd said could be achieved through the letting of the second floor office suite and asset management.

Neil Calder, partner in the firm’s Inverness office, added: “Offering an attractive blend of covenants together with asset management opportunities, we anticipate keen interest in this lot when it goes under the hammer.”

Busy location

The property is n the corner of Union Street and Academy Street, within close walking distance of a range of local shops and banks.

It dates back to 1863 and, according to Shepherd, “incorporates an array of carved stone features throughout”.

The accommodation comprises two retail units on the ground and basement floors, plus five office suites on the first and seconds.

Would-be buyers can register their interest at www.sdlauctions.co.uk/buy-property/telephone-proxy-internet-bidding/

Grantown property for sale

The auction will be broadcast online, starting at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Commercial property and development land opportunities across Scotland are up for grabs, with guide prices starting at £7,500.

The lots include a large former care home, with 45 bedrooms, in Grantown.

According to Shepherd, this property is suitable for a range of alternative uses, subject to planning consent. It has a guide price of £260,000.

Shepherd managing partner Steve Barnett said: “A growing number of commercial property purchasers, investors and vendors are becoming well versed in transacting via our online auction site.

“Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network, whilst being able to offer transparency and simplicity of the process.

The full auction listing can be viewed at www.shepherd.co.uk/auction-catalogue

