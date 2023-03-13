Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction

By Ross Hempseed
March 13, 2023, 2:34 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 3:28 pm
telephone exchange highland
The old telephone exchange was up for sale for a guide price of £25,000. Image: Online Property Auction Scotland.

A 60-year-old telephone exchange in a small Highland village has sold for £40,000 – double its guide price.

The building, located in Achiltibuie, north of Ullapool, offered a unique opportunity for buyers to transform it into a holiday home with spectacular views of the Summer Isles.

Old telephone exchanges have previously captured the attention of buyers and developers, with others also selling for well above their asking price.

Last year, a telephone exchange went on the market for a guide price of £15,000 and sold for a whopping £83,000, with another fetching £70,000.

The property could be turned into a tiny home or holiday let. Image: Online Property Auction Scotland.

This one was no different, selling for £42,000 after being put up for auction with a guide price of £25,000.

The owner saw similar buildings had sold well and decided it was time to try.

A spokeswoman at Online Property Auctions Scotland says there had been a lot of interest in the property.

In total, 32 bids were made during the auction before the final price was confirmed.

Views out across the bay towards Summer Isles. Image: Online Property Auction Scotland.

There is potential to turn this ramshackle building into a holiday let for vacationers or personal use, but will require planning permission first.

The new owner was no doubt drawn in by the stunning surroundings as the property sits facing out over the waters of Badentarbat Bay.

History in the local area is abundant with Brochs, Iron Age roundhouses and Viking sites nearby as well as the best preserved 18th-Century fish curing station.

The property is just a short walk from the War Memorial and Coigach Free Church. Image: Online Property Auction Scotland.

