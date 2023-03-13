Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 60-year-old telephone exchange in a small Highland village has sold for £40,000 – double its guide price.

The building, located in Achiltibuie, north of Ullapool, offered a unique opportunity for buyers to transform it into a holiday home with spectacular views of the Summer Isles.

Old telephone exchanges have previously captured the attention of buyers and developers, with others also selling for well above their asking price.

Last year, a telephone exchange went on the market for a guide price of £15,000 and sold for a whopping £83,000, with another fetching £70,000.

This one was no different, selling for £42,000 after being put up for auction with a guide price of £25,000.

The owner saw similar buildings had sold well and decided it was time to try.

A spokeswoman at Online Property Auctions Scotland says there had been a lot of interest in the property.

In total, 32 bids were made during the auction before the final price was confirmed.

There is potential to turn this ramshackle building into a holiday let for vacationers or personal use, but will require planning permission first.

The new owner was no doubt drawn in by the stunning surroundings as the property sits facing out over the waters of Badentarbat Bay.

History in the local area is abundant with Brochs, Iron Age roundhouses and Viking sites nearby as well as the best preserved 18th-Century fish curing station.