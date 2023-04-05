Ants and wasps are the most common pests found in Moray schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Ants and wasps are the most common pests found in Moray schools

Advice was also sought on how to deal with a badger at one primary.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There were 49 cases of ants and 47 of wasps in the local authority's eight secondary and 46 primaries.
There were 49 cases of ants and 47 of wasps in the local authority's eight secondary and 46 primaries.

Ants and wasps are the biggest problem when it comes to pests found in Moray schools.

However, advice was also sought on how to deal with a badger at one primary.

From January 2018 to December 2022 there were 49 cases of ants and 47 of wasps in the local authority’s eight secondary and 46 primaries.

Pest controllers also had to deal with 40 instances of mice in schools and 15 where rats found their way in.

There were six cases where other insects were detected, five where the species was not recorded, three for bees and one relating to gulls.

Cullen Primary had a problem with a badger in 2020.

Vermin in schools

A Freedom of Information request shows there were 167 incidents of pests and vermin in schools over the five-year period.

There were also five occurrences in nurseries.

Buckie High saw the largest number of issues with 22. These include one case each for rats and bees, two for mice and 17 for ants.

Dyke has the highest incidents for a primary school with 15.

These include eight wasp removals, six for mice and one involving rats.

Pest controllers have been called in 15 times to remove rats from Moray schools over a five-year period. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Of the council’s 46 primaries, only nine did not have to call in pest control.

They are Craigellachie, Findochty, Keith, Mortlach in Dufftown, Milne’s in Fochabers and Portgordon along with Elgin schools Linkwood and West End.

Inveravon Primary in Ballindalloch is also on that list, but has been mothballed since August 2017 and is being considered for closure.

Keith Grammar is the only secondary not to have an outbreak.

No schools were closed to allow for pest control work to be carried out.

Upset and distress

Councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren felt while instances of pests were not particularly high, it did raise hygiene issues.

She said: “There’s been no school days lost, but it’s the upset and distress it causes.

“There is also hygiene issues with mice and more so with rats.

“If they’re in school areas where children are eating food it’s a concern.”

A badger at Cullen Primary was one of 167 incidents of pests and vermin in Moray schools over a five-year period. Image: Shutterstock

Chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee Kathleen Robertson praised efforts of the council’s pest control team.

Pests dealt with ‘swiftly’

She said: “While we all understand the risks from vermin and pests, like our own homes, it can be difficult to keep them out.

“We have an excellent vermin and pest control team who deal with these incidents.

“Indeed, I have used them myself to eradicate a rather large wasp nest in my own home.

“I can reassure people that once reported, they are dealt with swiftly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY MARCH 7 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Sir David Attenborough, filming for Wild Isles series, next to Common puffins on Skomer Island, off Pembrokeshire coast, Wales. Sir David's landmark series The Wild Isles will debut next Sunday, the BBC has confirmed. Filmed over the course of three years, the five-part series aims to shine a light on the challenges affecting the British Isles and celebrate nature that exists on our doorsteps. Issue date: Tuesday March 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Attenborough. Photo credit should read: Alex Board/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.
BBC's Wild Isles series helps to put Highland and Island destinations on the map
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed for beating friend unconscious with a bar stool during drunken pub brawl
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sanderson jailed for 15 Year for multiple rapes and sexual assaults. Picture shows; Francis Sanderson, Glasgow High Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'Controlling and dangerous' serial rapist jailed for 15 years
Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Martyna, from Elgin, writes about her everyday experiences with cerebral palsy on a blog. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin woman with cerebral palsy inspiring others with condition
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
The Lord- Lieutenants of Moray and Banffshire are Joint Patrons of the Foundation.
Moray Community Foundation launched to help struggling locals with essentials
Moray maternity campaigners draw up list of 5 demands for new health chief

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles
Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Northfield Academy, NSPCC donations and how to save the NHS

Editor's Picks