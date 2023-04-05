Ants and wasps are the most common pests found in Moray schools

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ants and wasps are the biggest problem when it comes to pests found in Moray schools.

However, advice was also sought on how to deal with a badger at one primary.

From January 2018 to December 2022 there were 49 cases of ants and 47 of wasps in the local authority’s eight secondary and 46 primaries.

Pest controllers also had to deal with 40 instances of mice in schools and 15 where rats found their way in.

There were six cases where other insects were detected, five where the species was not recorded, three for bees and one relating to gulls.

Cullen Primary had a problem with a badger in 2020.

Vermin in schools

A Freedom of Information request shows there were 167 incidents of pests and vermin in schools over the five-year period.

There were also five occurrences in nurseries.

Buckie High saw the largest number of issues with 22. These include one case each for rats and bees, two for mice and 17 for ants.

Dyke has the highest incidents for a primary school with 15.

These include eight wasp removals, six for mice and one involving rats.

Of the council’s 46 primaries, only nine did not have to call in pest control.

They are Craigellachie, Findochty, Keith, Mortlach in Dufftown, Milne’s in Fochabers and Portgordon along with Elgin schools Linkwood and West End.

Inveravon Primary in Ballindalloch is also on that list, but has been mothballed since August 2017 and is being considered for closure.

Keith Grammar is the only secondary not to have an outbreak.

No schools were closed to allow for pest control work to be carried out.

Upset and distress

Councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren felt while instances of pests were not particularly high, it did raise hygiene issues.

She said: “There’s been no school days lost, but it’s the upset and distress it causes.

“There is also hygiene issues with mice and more so with rats.

“If they’re in school areas where children are eating food it’s a concern.”

Chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee Kathleen Robertson praised efforts of the council’s pest control team.

Pests dealt with ‘swiftly’

She said: “While we all understand the risks from vermin and pests, like our own homes, it can be difficult to keep them out.

“We have an excellent vermin and pest control team who deal with these incidents.

“Indeed, I have used them myself to eradicate a rather large wasp nest in my own home.

“I can reassure people that once reported, they are dealt with swiftly.”