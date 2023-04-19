Speyside’s Inveravon Primary School to close for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speyside’s Inveravon Primary School to close for good

Councillors made the unanimous decision to permanently shut Inveravon Primary in Ballindalloch at a meeting of the education, children's and leisure services committee.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Inveravon Primary School in Ballindalloch will close for good. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inveravon Primary School in Ballindalloch will close for good. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A rural Speyside school will close for good.

Councillors made the unanimous decision to permanently shut Inveravon Primary in Ballindalloch at a meeting of the education, children’s and leisure services committee on Wednesday.

No pupils have attended the school August 2017 and the primary has been mothballed for more than five years.

Committee chairwoman Kathleen Robertson moved recommendations to close the school.

There was no discussion and no objection to the motion.

Permanent closure of Inveravon Primary School

The move follows a consultation on closing Inveravon, which was approved by elected members in August 2022.

Inveravon’s catchment area will be re-assigned between Knockando, Aberlour and Glenlivet primary schools.

The three primaries are all within the Speyside High associated schools group.

Eligible children will receive transport to their catchment primary.

Any increase in school transportation costs is not thought to be substantial.

Unkempt 'Inveravon' sign.
Inveravon Primary School has been mothballed since August 2017. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Parents decided to move their children to either Knockando or Aberlour primaries after the summer recess in 2017.

The schools are both around six and a half miles away from Inveravon.

In the previous term there were 13 pupils at the school, which has capacity for 50.

In the last five years no parent has enrolled their child at the primary.

Mothballing the school has saved Moray Council almost £118,000 a year.

What will happen to the Inveravon Primary School building?

It would cost more then £206,000 to bring the school back into use.

And a further £130,000 would be needed over the next five years to keep it in a suitable condition.

The building was gifted to the local authority by Ballindalloch Estate more than 100 years ago.

If closed the school will be returned to the original owner, along with about a third of an acre of land the council bought to extend the site in 1926.

There have been suggestions the building could be used for community activities or re-opened as a school.

But these have not been considered viable options.

The closure consultation ran from August 29 to October 7 last year, and included two public meetings and an online event.

The decision will now go to a meeting of the full council in May for final approval.

[[title]]