Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham to play in Fochabers ahead of this year’s Speyfest

Festival fever will come early for Fochabers as the village gets ready to welcome the return of two well-known musicians in May.

From the organisers behind folk festival Speyfest, the night will see Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham take to the stage of Fochabers Public Institute on Saturday, May 13 to play the fiddle and accordion.

Dubbed “Mayfest”, it is expected to be a fun-filled evening of tunes and chat in the duo’s inimitable style that has earned them a raft of local fans and friends.

The concert, which starts at 7pm, will be opened by fiddlers from Milne’s High School and will give the audience a taste of Speyfest, which returns to Fochabers in the summer.

Hosted by regular festival compere Chris Wiles, audiences will also be able to purchase tickets for the festival, which takes place between July 21 – 23, at the performance.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham ‘very much looking forward to Fochabers’

Speyfest chair, Ashleigh McGregor said: “Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are always a firm favourite at Speyfest and in the village of Fochabers. After Aly wasn’t able to make it to the festival last year, it’s brilliant to welcome the pair back to the village for this special concert.

“It’s set to be a brilliant night to get us all in the mood for Speyfest and we look forward to seeing lots of locals join us for what we’ve nicknamed Mayfest.”

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham added: “We’re very much looking forward to getting back in front of Fochabers audiences for a special wee night of tunes and chat. We always have a blast at Speyfest and no doubt Mayfest will be no different.”

Tickets for the Mayfest concert can be purchased for £20 from Christies of Fochabers chemist or online.

Skerryvore, Manran and Talisk are due to headline Speyfest when it returns in July. Early bird tickets can be bought here.