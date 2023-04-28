Buckie by-election: How the 103-day councillor cost Moray Council £27k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie by-election: How the 103-day councillor cost Moray Council £27k

Liberal Democrat Christopher Price stood down in August.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A by-election in Buckie following the resignation of Lib Dem Christopher Price has cost Moray Council £27k. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A by-election in Buckie following the resignation of Lib Dem Christopher Price has cost Moray Council £27k. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A by-election called after a councillor resigned only 103 days into the job has cost Moray Council over £27,000.

Mr Price was the first Lib Dem to sit on Moray Council since the multi-member ward system came into being in 2007.

He was one of three candidates who stood in the Buckie ward for the local government elections in May 2022.

Christopher Price, left, with Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren being sworn in as Buckie councillors in May 2022. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

And as there were only three seats available, he along with Sonya Warren and Neil McLennan did not face a vote.

The bill is a financial pressure on the council which has to find £28 million in savings over the next two years.

In total the cost of the by-election held in November last year is £27,024.05.

It has prompted calls for potential candidates to think carefully before deciding to stand.

Moray Labour group leader Sandy Keith said: “Obviously this is a £27,000 bill the council could have done without.

£27k by-election bill

“Councillor Christopher Price decided to stand down. The council held a by-election and that’s what it had to do.

“We said at the time it seemed to us he was a paper candidate, and it should be up to the Lib Dems to refund the council for that.

“Parties should be thinking of these things before their people go up for election.”

Mr Price is not the shortest-serving Moray councillor.

Following local government elections in 2017, independent Sandy Cooper stood down as a member for Elgin North after only a few days in the job.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
The £27k cost of the Buckie by-election is a budget pressure for Moray Council. Image: DC Thomson

While finding his role as a councillor “very fulfilling” co-leader of the SNP group Graham Leadbitter feels people should go into the job with their eyes open.

He said: “This is the second time in five years a councillor has resigned very shortly after taking office, with the resulting by-election being a significant cost to the council and the taxpayer.

“It should serve as a reminder to people considering standing for council that it is a very serious role that requires a very serious commitment of time and energy, that can be challenging to balance with other commitments.”

Conservative group leader Kathleen Robertson felt there were several issues leading to the “unfortunate” by-election.

‘Very serious commitment’

She said: “There were not enough candidates putting themselves forward in the area to allow for a true election last May, political parties putting forward candidates who were not clearly briefed on what the role and time commitment of a councillor is and – regardless of the previous two reasons – the human factor which is people’s circumstances change.

“Better preparation of the candidate may have prevented the budget pressure.  But the real issue is empowering the public to consider standing for election so communities have a true democratic process.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats said becoming a councillor is a big transition personally and professionally.

They added: “And for Christopher it proved too much to balance his work for the Ministry of Defence with a councillor role.

SNP candidate John Stuart won the Buckie by-election in November. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I think all parties would acknowledge that unfortunate situations such as this sometimes arise.

“Rather than clinging on to his position and the salary that goes with it, Christopher did the right thing to allow for the people of Buckie to elect a new representative.”

SNP candidate John Stuart won the Buckie by-election.

He takes the number of SNP members on the council to nine, the same as those in the Conservative administration.

There are also three Labour, two independents and a one Green councillor on the 26 member council.

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich James Allan is not a member of the administration.

And Buckie councillor Mr McLennan, who was co-leader of the ruling group and the council, now sits outside the administration as an independent.

Read our coverage of the Buckie by-election:

