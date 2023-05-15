Attacker Michael Dangana signs new deal with Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Allan Hale believes Huntly will see the best of Michael Dangana next season after the forward signed a new contract.

The former Aberdeen youth prospect has penned a deal to stay with the Black and Golds until the summer of 2024.

Dangana, 20, first joined Huntly in September 2021 and over two spells either side of a stint in Finland, he has scored seven goals in 46 appearances.

Christie Park boss Hale believes there is still more to come from the player.

He said: “I am delighted that Michael has agreed to extend his contract with the club for a further year.

“He is a technically gifted footballer who has been a consistent performer for us since he has been at the club.

“For the past two seasons we have only had him available for less than half a season at a time, due to exploring potential full time options.

“It’s only been towards the end of each of those seasons where I feel the supporters and team-mates began to see the Michael that can have a huge impact on the team.

“By now having Michael available for a full pre-season I feel he can really kick on next season and have an even stronger contribution to the squad and we are excited at what impact he can make next season.”