Home Sport Football Highland League

Attacker Michael Dangana signs new deal with Huntly

The former Aberdeen prospect is in his second spell with the Christie Park club.

By Callum Law
Michael Dangana, centre, in action for Huntly
Michael Dangana, centre, in action for Huntly

Manager Allan Hale believes Huntly will see the best of Michael Dangana next season after the forward signed a new contract.

The former Aberdeen youth prospect has penned a deal to stay with the Black and Golds until the summer of 2024.

Dangana, 20, first joined Huntly in September 2021 and over two spells either side of a stint in Finland, he has scored seven goals in 46 appearances.

Christie Park boss Hale believes there is still more to come from the player.

He said: “I am delighted that Michael has agreed to extend his contract with the club for a further year.

“He is a technically gifted footballer who has been a consistent performer for us since he has been at the club.

“For the past two seasons we have only had him available for less than half a season at a time, due to exploring potential full time options.

“It’s only been towards the end of each of those seasons where I feel the supporters and team-mates began to see the Michael that can have a huge impact on the team.

“By now having Michael available for a full pre-season I feel he can really kick on next season and have an even stronger contribution to the squad and we are excited at what impact he can make next season.”

