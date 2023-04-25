Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A damaged Moray bridge has been closed for 26 weeks.

Moray Council announced on social media Viewmill Bridge on the C26E Mosstowie road, west of Elgin, will remain shut until October 19 “in the interests of public safety”.

While it is closed, there will be a diversion from the C26E Mosstowie road to the A96 Elgin to Inverness road, to Wittet Drive, to B9010 Pluscarden Road before returning to the C26E Mosstowie road at the bridge.

This will not be the only bridge near Elgin that is out of use.

In February, nearby Cloddach Bridge was closed to vehicles while Moray Council monitors its condition.

Moray residents respond on social media

After Moray Council announced the closure on social media, residents made their voices heard.

⚠️️ Update on the closure of the C26E Mosstowie road at Viewmill Bridge ⛔️ Closed in the interests of public safety… Posted by Moray Council on Monday, 24 April 2023

Ben Poskitt wrote: “This simply isn’t good enough, public safety is even more compromised by emergency vehicles not being able to access these areas quickly. Especially when farm vehicles trying to carry out their vital work and filling the roads through town etc.

Susie Gee commented: “With the Cloddach Bridge closure – will this not put immense pressure on the small Allarburn Bridge – we will be marooned shortly!”

Iain Burns posted: “Probably another bridge that won’t get repaired same as the Cloddach one means more miles and fuel.”