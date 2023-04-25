Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Damaged bridge near Elgin closed for 26 weeks

Moray Council said the repairs to Viewmill Bridge will take until October 19 to complete.

By Cameron Roy
Viewmill Bridge has been closed following a crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Viewmill Bridge has been closed following a crash. Image: Jasperimage.

A damaged Moray bridge has been closed for 26 weeks.

Moray Council announced on social media Viewmill Bridge on the C26E Mosstowie road, west of Elgin, will remain shut until October 19 “in the interests of public safety”.

While it is closed, there will be a diversion from the C26E Mosstowie road to the A96 Elgin to Inverness road, to Wittet Drive, to B9010 Pluscarden Road before returning to the C26E Mosstowie road at the bridge.

A picture of Viewmill Bridge in 2014 before the damage.. Image: Google Maps.

This will not be the only bridge near Elgin that is out of use.

In February, nearby Cloddach Bridge was closed to vehicles while Moray Council monitors its condition.

Moray residents respond on social media

After Moray Council announced the closure on social media, residents made their voices heard.

⚠️️ Update on the closure of the C26E Mosstowie road at Viewmill Bridge ⛔️ Closed in the interests of public safety…

Posted by Moray Council on Monday, 24 April 2023

Ben Poskitt wrote: “This simply isn’t good enough, public safety is even more compromised by emergency vehicles not being able to access these areas quickly. Especially when farm vehicles trying to carry out their vital work and filling the roads through town etc.

Susie Gee commented: “With the Cloddach Bridge closure – will this not put immense pressure on the small Allarburn Bridge – we will be marooned shortly!”

Iain Burns posted: “Probably another bridge that won’t get repaired same as the Cloddach one means more miles and fuel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Barry Skinner, from Aberdeen City Council Jacqui McKenzie, from Aberdeen City Council, Mark Macdonald, from SSEN, Mary Beattie, from Aberdeenshire Council, Susan Donald, from Aberdeenshire Council, Vicky Morris, from Aberdeenshire Council, Graeme Keddie, from SSEN, Shona Horn, from SSEN and Ross Ferguson, from Moray Council. Image: SSEN.
North-east communities to benefit from £1.35million storm resilience funding
serious assault forres
Two men charged following 'serious assault' in Forres
More than 180 bottles of whisky will be up for auction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
180 whisky bottles up for auction at Craigellachie Whisky Auction
Emma Byrne is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to raise awareness about knowing your own body. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Know your body': Courage on the Catwalk model battling cancer for second time highlights…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner
Moray Planning Ahead: An old cart house at Blairs farm is next in line for a new lease of life while plans are afoot turn turn at cottage at Burghead into a coffee takeaway.
Moray Planning Ahead: Burghead cottage could become coffee shop as Rothes restaurant plan refused
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
Crowds young and old turned out to watch as rally drivers navigated tight turns at Elgin's Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges.
GALLERY: Crowds descend on Cooper Park for Speyside Stages Rally 2023
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ryan Duff. Unite?s 1300 striking oil workers ?disenchanted? with the sector Picture shows; Unite the Union takes offshore strike action to Bilfinger's offices in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Ryan Duff/DCT Media Date; Unknown
'Disenchanted' North Sea workers look ahead to further strikes
The Hermes players. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter could win McBookie Premier League on Tuesday - but…
Cove manager Paul Hartley (L) and assistant Gordon Young at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says Arbroath win came at a cost for threadbare…
John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating his old club Falkirk in the final.
John Hughes on breaking Highlanders hearts with Saturday's Hampden opponents Falkirk, and then leading…
Rhemat's passport photo from when she first came to the UK in 1966
Lindsay Razaq: Staying connected to our roots spurs us on for the future
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson the Premiership match with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: I've seen enough - give the Aberdeen job to Barry Robson
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
'We still don't have Arlene's body but we just cannot give up on her'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]