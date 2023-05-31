Anger as approval granted for whisky warehouses in Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Anger as approval granted for whisky warehouses in Rothes

Permission was granted to the Edrington Group for 10 maturation warehouses at Glenrothes Distillery at a meeting this week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

The go-ahead has been given to build whisky storage at a Speyside town.

Permission was granted to the Edrington Group for 10 whisky maturation warehouses at Glenrothes Distillery at a meeting this week.

However there were concerns that Rothes residents would be subjected to years of construction work.

The site to the west of the distillery extends to 50 hectares and includes a former farm.

‘Culture of departure’

Access from the A941 through the town will be via Burnside Street to the distillery.

Officers consider the warehouses to be an acceptable departure from the local development plan.

But councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “Residents will be subjected to construction for nine years.

“Some might say does Rothes really matter, with the amount of construction going on.

Exterior of Moray Council office, where permission was granted for 10 whisky warehouses in Rothes.
Members of Moray Council planning committee voted by 12 to three to grant permission for 10 whisky warehouses at Glenrothes Distillery in Rothes. Image: Moray Council

“I don’t think any of us would want to be residents of Burnside Street.

“The people in Rothes are sick of having things done to them.”

He was advised the phasing of the construction period from 2023 to 2032 was to limit the impact on the community.

Mr Ross raised concerns over the amount of ethanol released during the maturation process, and the potential impact on the environment.

He also highlighted the issue of the amount of HGV traffic in Rothes.

Councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn.
Councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn who has objected to the Rothes whisky warehouse proposal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn said: “This would be the second departure of the local development plan in Rothes approved.

He added that it seemed to be a move to a “culture of departure” at the Speyside town.

In February members voted to grant planning permission in principle for a £65 million maltings at Greens of Rothes, on the B9015 road from the town to Mosstodloch.

That proposal was also considered a departure from the local development plan.

Does Rothes matter?

When completed the plant is expected to produce around 100,000 tonnes of malt a year.

The amendment objecting to the proposals, put forward by Mr Ross and seconded by Mr Van Der Horn did not succeed.

At the meeting on May 30 of the planning committee members voted by 12 to three to approve the development.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt seconded by Buckie member Sonya Warren, tabled a motion to give planning permission subject to conditions.

They include the applicant providing a traffic management plan before work starts, and finalising a landscaping scheme.

