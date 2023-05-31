Graeme Shinnie: ‘We played in some mad Caley Thistle triumphs’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Shinnie – whose final act as a Caley Thistle player was lifting the Scottish Cup in 2015 – still can’t believe some of the incredible matches he played in for the Highland club.

The 31-year-old captained Inverness to the famous trophy eight years ago as John Hughes’ side edged past Falkirk 2-1 in the final, after seeing off Celtic 3-2 after extra-time in their Hampden semi.

Shinnie, who signed for Caley Thistle from Dyce Boys’ Club in 2009, left for Aberdeen immediately after landing silverware glory, with the combative midfielder going on to play for Derby County and Wigan Athletic before rejoining the Dons on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, ex-skipper Shinnie revealed the “mad” experiences he had in his six-year spell with Caley Jags have left a lasting sense of disbelief.

Shinnie said: “Inverness never used to do things the easy way. We were always involved in some mad games, especially those semi-finals against Hearts (2014 League Cup) and Celtic (2015 Scottish Cup).

“The Celtic game was amazing. It was always going to be tough. They had some amazing players, Virgil van Dijk, for example, scored the opening goal with a free-kick and we all know what he’s gone on to do in his career (with Liverpool).

“There was, of course, the incident of Josh (Meekings)’s handball, which went our way, which was massive, although I always maintain when that happened, Celtic were 1-0 up and it was 11 v 11. It wasn’t as if we gained a goal.

“I know Celtic could have gone 2-0 up (from a penalty) and it would have been difficult, but they still had a 1-0 lead, and we still had a lot of work to do.

“The red card (for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon) helped and we got it to 1-1, but we still had to go and win it.

“And to win it in the way we did, right at the end of extra-time, was amazing. What a feeling. We got there and could then look forward to the final.”

Shinnie played a big part in Inverness’ winner over Celtic as penalties approached.

On 117 minutes, he burst into the box and teed-up David Raven for a sensational winner to spark wild celebrations.

It was the sort of high drama Inverness had tasted before – the season prior, red cards for Gary Warren and Meekings in an incredible League Cup semi-final saw ICT somehow take Hearts all the way to penalties before winning the shoot-out.

Inverness would go on to lose the 2014 League Cup final on penalties to Aberdeen after a 0-0 draw.

Falkirk became favourites as final twisted and turned

Facing Championship opponents Falkirk in the 2015 Scottish Cup final brought pressure to then-top-flight ICT, but they triumphed in what was a nervy occasion.

Marley Watkins put Caley Thistle in front, but Carl Tremaro’s sending off for a last-man challenge then Peter Grant’s header for a 1-1 scoreline had the Bairns in the ascendancy,

However, in the closing minutes, a darting drive from Watkins ended with James Vincent racing in to score after goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald spilled Watkins’ shot.

Shinnie explained the shifting emotions throughout that afternoon at Hampden, in a season where Caley Thistle also secured European football for the first time via a third-place finish in the league.

He said: “Going into the final, we were facing a team from the league below and all the expectation was on us to win it, so it was a different feeling.

“However, we knew if we played to the top of our game, we could win the Scottish Cup.

“The first half went smoothly, and we were 1-0 up. Carlo’s red card then the Falkirk goal changed it and the momentum swung massively in Falkirk’s favour.

“But we had that togetherness and bond within the team. Sometimes when things went against us, we were at our best.

“We became the underdogs in the game and a lot of people would have fancied Falkirk to win it. That’s when Caley Thistle, as a team and club in general, seem to thrive even more.

“We still, within ourselves, felt confident. The winning goal led to massive celebrations, although there was a bit of relief in the end, because with 10 men, you just never know.”

Billy Mckay primed to take chances in 2023 cup showpiece

Shinnie hopes Caley Jags can upset the odds again and defeat Celtic for a fourth time in the Scottish Cup this weekend – when the Championship’s sixth-place finishers meet the Premiership champions in the final.

The midfielder – who captained Aberdeen to third in the top-flight and Europe during the season just finished, and looks certain to return to Pittodrie permanently this summer – revealed what his message would be if he was in the Inverness changing room on Saturday.

He added: “In that League Cup semi-final against Hearts, when we went down to nine men, there was a stoppage and I remember telling the boys we would still get one more chance – as long as we defend well.

“We just needed that one chance and Nick Ross scored it.

“Saturday’s final will be similar. They might only get one or two chances at most. When that chance comes, they have to be ruthless.

“You wouldn’t put it past Billy Mckay, with his goalscoring record of 100 goals, to be the man to score. You’d love it to fall to him.

“It will be tough, but if any team is going to do it, it will be Inverness. It will be an interesting one to watch.”