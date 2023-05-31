Graeme Shinnie: ‘We played in some mad Caley Thistle triumphs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Shinnie: ‘We played in some mad Caley Thistle triumphs’

The Scottish Cup-winning ICT captain reflects on their amazing trophy success in 2015 and spells out his message for the current Inverness side before they face Celtic in the Hampden final.

By Paul Chalk
Graeme Shinnie led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory eight years ago.. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory eight years ago.. Image: SNS

Graeme Shinnie – whose final act as a Caley Thistle player was lifting the Scottish Cup in 2015 – still can’t believe some of the incredible matches he played in for the Highland club.

The 31-year-old captained Inverness to the famous trophy eight years ago as John Hughes’ side edged past Falkirk 2-1 in the final, after seeing off Celtic 3-2 after extra-time in their Hampden semi.

Shinnie, who signed for Caley Thistle from Dyce Boys’ Club in 2009, left for Aberdeen immediately after landing silverware glory, with the combative midfielder going on to play for Derby County and Wigan Athletic before rejoining the Dons on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, ex-skipper Shinnie revealed the “mad” experiences he had in his six-year spell with Caley Jags have left a lasting sense of disbelief.

Shinnie said: “Inverness never used to do things the easy way. We were always involved in some mad games, especially those semi-finals against Hearts (2014 League Cup) and Celtic (2015 Scottish Cup).

“The Celtic game was amazing. It was always going to be tough. They had some amazing players, Virgil van Dijk, for example, scored the opening goal with a free-kick and we all know what he’s gone on to do in his career (with Liverpool).

“There was, of course, the incident of Josh (Meekings)’s handball, which went our way, which was massive, although I always maintain when that happened, Celtic were 1-0 up and it was 11 v 11. It wasn’t as if we gained a goal.

“I know Celtic could have gone 2-0 up (from a penalty) and it would have been difficult, but they still had a 1-0 lead, and we still had a lot of work to do.

“The red card (for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon) helped and we got it to 1-1, but we still had to go and win it.

“And to win it in the way we did, right at the end of extra-time, was amazing. What a feeling. We got there and could then look forward to the final.”

Shinnie played a big part in Inverness’ winner over Celtic as penalties approached.

On 117 minutes, he burst into the box and teed-up David Raven for a sensational winner to spark wild celebrations.

David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner over Celtic with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS

It was the sort of high drama Inverness had tasted before – the season prior, red cards for Gary Warren and Meekings in an incredible League Cup semi-final saw ICT somehow take Hearts all the way to penalties before winning the shoot-out.

Inverness would go on to lose the 2014 League Cup final on penalties to Aberdeen after a 0-0 draw.

Falkirk became favourites as final twisted and turned

Facing Championship opponents Falkirk in the 2015 Scottish Cup final brought pressure to then-top-flight ICT, but they triumphed in what was a nervy occasion.

Marley Watkins put Caley Thistle in front, but Carl Tremaro’s sending off for a last-man challenge then Peter Grant’s header for a 1-1 scoreline had the Bairns in the ascendancy,

However, in the closing minutes, a darting drive from Watkins ended with James Vincent racing in to score after goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald spilled Watkins’ shot.

James Vincent nets for Caley Thistle in the 2015 Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

Shinnie explained the shifting emotions throughout that afternoon at Hampden, in a season where Caley Thistle also secured European football for the first time via a third-place finish in the league.

He said: “Going into the final, we were facing a team from the league below and all the expectation was on us to win it, so it was a different feeling.

“However, we knew if we played to the top of our game, we could win the Scottish Cup.

“The first half went smoothly, and we were 1-0 up. Carlo’s red card then the Falkirk goal changed it and the momentum swung massively in Falkirk’s favour.

“But we had that togetherness and bond within the team. Sometimes when things went against us, we were at our best.

“We became the underdogs in the game and a lot of people would have fancied Falkirk to win it. That’s when Caley Thistle, as a team and club in general, seem to thrive even more.

“We still, within ourselves, felt confident. The winning goal led to massive celebrations, although there was a bit of relief in the end, because with 10 men, you just never know.”

Caley Thistle, the Scottish Cup winners in 2015. Image: SNS

Billy Mckay primed to take chances in 2023 cup showpiece

Shinnie hopes Caley Jags can upset the odds again and defeat Celtic for a fourth time in the Scottish Cup this weekend – when the Championship’s sixth-place finishers meet the Premiership champions in the final.

The midfielder – who captained Aberdeen to third in the top-flight and Europe during the season just finished, and looks certain to return to Pittodrie permanently this summer – revealed what his message would be if he was in the Inverness changing room on Saturday.

He added: “In that League Cup semi-final against Hearts, when we went down to nine men, there was a stoppage and I remember telling the boys we would still get one more chance – as long as we defend well.

“We just needed that one chance and Nick Ross scored it.

“Saturday’s final will be similar. They might only get one or two chances at most. When that chance comes, they have to be ruthless.

“You wouldn’t put it past Billy Mckay, with his goalscoring record of 100 goals, to be the man to score. You’d love it to fall to him.

Billy Mckay scored twice in the semi-final against Falkirk last month to take his club tally to 100 goals, one behind record-holder Dennis Wyness. Image: SNS

“It will be tough, but if any team is going to do it, it will be Inverness. It will be an interesting one to watch.”

