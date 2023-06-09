‘A good level of rowdiness’: Chewin’ the Fat’s Karen Dunbar looks forward to Elgin gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A good level of rowdiness’: Chewin’ the Fat’s Karen Dunbar looks forward to Elgin gig

Breakneck Comedy is bringing An Evening with Karen Dunbar to several venues throughout the North and North East in September.

By Rita Campbell
Karen Dunbar of Chewin' the Fat is coming to Elgin with Breakneck Comedy.
Karen Dunbar of Chewin' the Fat is coming to Elgin with Breakneck Comedy.

Elgin audiences have “a good level of rowdiness” – according to Karen Dunbar of Chewin’ the Fat fame.

The actress will be performing her first gig in the Moray town for 18 years later this summer.

Previous shows have driven the writer and comedian’s popularity in the north and north east. Which is ironic, considering she was warned years ago that Aberdeen audiences are tough to please.

An Evening with Karen Dunbar takes place in New Elgin Hall on September 23 at 9pm.

Karen Dunbar of Chewin’ the Fat is coming to New Elgin Hall in September. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And she is the latest big name in comedy to announce a show in Elgin.

Breakneck Comedy in Aberdeen is promoting a number of summer tours in the north east.

Next Saturday at 9pm, Gavin Mitchell, aka Still Game’s Boaby the Barman, will be at the Elgin venue.

Ahead of the Elgin show on June 17, Gavin has been asking locals, via The Press and Journal, about the best place to grab a pint.

Comics to compare notes on Elgin

And Karen revealed she and Gavin regularly bump into each other on the Glasgow social scene.

So, she said: “I will definitely be asking Gavin for some tips about places to go.”

Karen, 52, added: “While I can’t say I know the area like the back of my hand, I have gigged in Elgin before.

Dates and venues for Karen Dunbar’s September tour with Breakneck Comedy.

“It was 18 years ago. Elgin was a great night, it was really busy. People were quite enthusiastic.

“Sometimes you think if you go up north, people will be quieter. It was the very opposite of that. It was a good level of rowdiness. And it’s very beautiful as well. What’s not to like? The scenery is amazing.

“I’m looking forward to a bit of sight-seeing, if anyone has got any recommendations.”

An Evening With Karen Dunbar will see the star chatting with host Ross Owen.

Don’t miss your chance to chew the fat with Karen

A chat about her career, which led to Karen being given her own show by the BBC, is followed by audience questions and answers.

Karen said: “From Chewin’ the Fat, to the Karen Dunbar Show, I’ve got quite a few stories to tell.”

Dates

September 9: 6pm Breakneck Comedy, Aberdeen; 9pm Banchory Town Hall.

September 15: 6pm Dalrymple Hall, Fraserburgh; 9pm Victoria Hall, Ellon.

September 16: 5pm Inverurie Town Hall; 9pm Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.

September 22: 6pm Stewart’s Hall, Huntly; 9pm Rescue Hall, Peterhead.

September 23: 5pm Boat of Garten Village Hall; 9pm New Elgin Town Hall.

September 29: 6pm Stonehaven Town Hall; 9pm Blairgowrie Town Hall.

September 30: 4pm Abbey Theatre, Arbroath; 9pm Baden Powell, Turriff

