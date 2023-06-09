‘A good level of rowdiness’: Chewin’ the Fat’s Karen Dunbar looks forward to Elgin gig

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin audiences have “a good level of rowdiness” – according to Karen Dunbar of Chewin’ the Fat fame.

The actress will be performing her first gig in the Moray town for 18 years later this summer.

Previous shows have driven the writer and comedian’s popularity in the north and north east. Which is ironic, considering she was warned years ago that Aberdeen audiences are tough to please.

An Evening with Karen Dunbar takes place in New Elgin Hall on September 23 at 9pm.

And she is the latest big name in comedy to announce a show in Elgin.

Breakneck Comedy in Aberdeen is promoting a number of summer tours in the north east.

Next Saturday at 9pm, Gavin Mitchell, aka Still Game’s Boaby the Barman, will be at the Elgin venue.

Ahead of the Elgin show on June 17, Gavin has been asking locals, via The Press and Journal, about the best place to grab a pint.

Comics to compare notes on Elgin

And Karen revealed she and Gavin regularly bump into each other on the Glasgow social scene.

So, she said: “I will definitely be asking Gavin for some tips about places to go.”

Karen, 52, added: “While I can’t say I know the area like the back of my hand, I have gigged in Elgin before.

“It was 18 years ago. Elgin was a great night, it was really busy. People were quite enthusiastic.

“Sometimes you think if you go up north, people will be quieter. It was the very opposite of that. It was a good level of rowdiness. And it’s very beautiful as well. What’s not to like? The scenery is amazing.

“I’m looking forward to a bit of sight-seeing, if anyone has got any recommendations.”

An Evening With Karen Dunbar will see the star chatting with host Ross Owen.

Don’t miss your chance to chew the fat with Karen

A chat about her career, which led to Karen being given her own show by the BBC, is followed by audience questions and answers.

Karen said: “From Chewin’ the Fat, to the Karen Dunbar Show, I’ve got quite a few stories to tell.”

Dates

September 9: 6pm Breakneck Comedy, Aberdeen; 9pm Banchory Town Hall.

September 15: 6pm Dalrymple Hall, Fraserburgh; 9pm Victoria Hall, Ellon.

September 16: 5pm Inverurie Town Hall; 9pm Gardyne Theatre, Dundee.

September 22: 6pm Stewart’s Hall, Huntly; 9pm Rescue Hall, Peterhead.

September 23: 5pm Boat of Garten Village Hall; 9pm New Elgin Town Hall.

September 29: 6pm Stonehaven Town Hall; 9pm Blairgowrie Town Hall.

September 30: 4pm Abbey Theatre, Arbroath; 9pm Baden Powell, Turriff

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.