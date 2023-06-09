Teens, aged 13 and 15, charged after motorbike stolen from Buckie circus act

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenage boys have been charged after a motorbike was stolen from a circus act in Buckie.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old have also been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at an industrial premises in the town.

The theft took place at Linzee Gordon Park on the High Street at some point overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Police shared an appeal for information and have now confirmed the motorcycle has been recovered and returned to the circus.

A report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.