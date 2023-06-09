Teens, aged 13 and 15, charged after motorbike stolen from Buckie circus act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Teens, aged 13 and 15, charged after motorbike stolen from Buckie circus act

The two boys have also been charged in connection with an attempted break-in nearby.

By Ellie Milne
Police Scotland stock image
Police reported a motorbike was stolen from a circus act in Moray.

Two teenage boys have been charged after a motorbike was stolen from a circus act in Buckie.

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old have also been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at an industrial premises in the town.

The theft took place at Linzee Gordon Park on the High Street at some point overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Police shared an appeal for information and have now confirmed the motorcycle has been recovered and returned to the circus.

A report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Karen Dunbar of Chewin' the Fat is coming to Elgin with Breakneck Comedy.
'A good level of rowdiness': Chewin' the Fat's Karen Dunbar looks forward to Elgin…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Belinda King appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; 08/06/2023
Owner of two huskies who killed sheep at farm ordered to repay farmer
The plainstones in Elgin. .
Locals invited to anti-fascist community event as far right 'Adolf Hitler' figure comes to…
Chelsea Findlay with her arm round Arran as they sit on sofa together side-on to camera.
'My son is entitled to an education': Moray mum says lack of ASN funding…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Court story Picture shows; James Gordon assaulted a worker at Tesco in Forres.. Forres. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Shopper punched Tesco worker in unprovoked assault over diluting juice
Councillor Derek Ross says he has been inundated with complaints over a review into the roles of primary school office staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray councillor leads calls to ditch review into primary school office workers
Regan Johnstone, 18, from Elgin, died in the crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Tomatin. Image: Jasperimage
Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'amazing' and 'kind' Elgin teen killed in A9 crash
Woman sitting at desk looking stressed.
Students 'left waiting' for answers on vital mental health support
Joe Mowat presents his father's Queen Elizabeth coronation medal to Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group president Brenda Wood. Image: Colin Shearer
Cullen skipper's historic medal on display in town's heritage centre
Proposals for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools has been shelved. Image: Shutterstock
Plans for a single head teacher for three Moray schools are shelved after 'huge'…